A local cat rescue organisation has said cats living in two feral colonies in Port Lincoln are "dying cruel deaths" and complaints from residents about the animals fall of deaf ears at council.
Rosemary Hunt of Making a Difference Cat Rescue and Adoption (MADcat) said a colony of about 30 cats and kittens were "dying in the streets" near Tobruk Terrace. She said local residents had complained to council about the problem, but they often expressed frustration no action had been taken to trap or control the animals.
"We can trap them ourselves, but what are we going to do with them once we trap them? They're not fully socialised," Ms Hunt said.
"Sometimes they come good and turn into a nice housecat, but a lot of people just want cuddly cats."
The feral cats were often not desexed, and breeding within the colony or with undesexed housepets nearby, leading to scores of unhomed kittens born across the city.
Ms Hunt said MADcat was struggling to keep up with the need to rehome the kittens. The not-for-profit group often cares for more than 25 recovered kittens at a time among its small group of volunteers.
Port Lincoln council CEO said it was council policy to intervene where large numbers of cats were involved.
"Where the city has identified extreme cases of cat hoarding, trapping is being used with the approval of surrounding residents," he said.
Ms Hunt said she believed many residents had complained to council about the feral cat issues, but no action had been taken.
"People in the town are really quite angry that council won't do anything," she said.
Mr Morgan said council would review its animal management strategy.
"Cat management is still in its infancy with South Australian local government, but council will review its position during the life of its Animal Management Plan with the focus being to support controls ensuring fauna and biodiversity protection within its area," he said.
Council shared its Animal Management Plan as part of its response to this masthead. The document was dated 2011-2016, indicating it had not been updated in five years.
