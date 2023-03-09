Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Port Lincoln Council won't act on feral cat colonies: community group

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 9 2023 - 1:50pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A kitten currently being cared for by MADcat rescue and adoption volunteers. Many kittens in the organisation's adoption program are recovered from locations near two feral cat colonies in Port Lincoln. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

A local cat rescue organisation has said cats living in two feral colonies in Port Lincoln are "dying cruel deaths" and complaints from residents about the animals fall of deaf ears at council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.