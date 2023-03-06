Port Lincoln golf's most recent competition on the weekend saw more than 100 golfers tee off.
March 4
Saturday's competition was sponsored by Port Lincoln Dental Clinic, and there were over 100 players again, 91 men and 15 women, with eight visitors from Coffin Bay, Port Augusta, Wilmington, Grange and Future Golf Clubs and associations.
A Grade was won by Trevor Durdin with 41 Stableford points from Chas Chambers on 40.
Visitor Tyson George took out B Grade with 42 on a countback from Michael Kenny, and Broden Dennis won C Grade, also with 42 points, from Jarrod Childs 38.
Then came Kris Bunder 41, Dave Batterbury, and Graeme Charlton 40, Sam Beare, Jason Verhees and John Strycharski on 39 and George Mahew on 38.
The women's division winner was Reeta Devi with 42 points from Lorraine McDonald 40.
NTP Winners were Graeme Dyke, Norm Marks, Adam Sullivan, Huey Rosalia, Todd Coleman and Reeta Devi.
Eight par-three birides were scored, coming from Broden, Dennis, Mike Freeman, Ben Abley, Darryl Scharfe, Adam Sullivan, Todd Coleman, Rick Kolega and Dan Townsend.
March 3
With one round left to play in the Friday Evening Teams Event, TEACH ME HOW TO BIRDIE and BIRDIE HUNTERS appear to have the top two spots sewn up barring any major calamities......... Teams from third to seventh are close enough where a good or bad round will see movement in the standings.
March 2
The Printing Press sponsored the Women's Thursday Stableford competition.
There were 16 players and Lorraine McDonald won with 38 points from Kaye Jaensch on 35. Then came Ally Russell and Sue Bishop on 34 and Val Sharrad 32.
The NTP Winner was Rhondda Mayfield and Val Sharrad birdied the 18th hole.
March 1
Wednesday 's Men's Stableford competition saw 63 players hit off, with three visitors from Ashton Hills Mt Barker, Coffin Bay and Bordertown Clubs.
Lincoln Aluminium and Glass sponsored the day. Adam "Biggles" Sullivan took a day off from aerial fire-fighting to win A Grade with 37 points. "General" Grant Bamber kept his feet firmly on the ground, but was counted out.
Steve Thomson had the Score of the Day to win B Grade with 42 from Aidan Sheehy on 34, and Haydon Manning won C Grade with 37 from evergreen Maurie Barry on 36.
Then came Bill Healey and Chris Cottrell on 38, John Cheriton, Tony Dragun and Wayne Smith all had 36 points.
NTP Winners were Geoff Nottle, Peter Kenny, Tom Dawson, Steve Thomson, Aidan Sheehy and visitor Anthony Hill. Par three birdies were scored by Grant Bamber, Mick Hegarty, Anthony Hill and Aidan Sheehy.
February 28
Tuesday's Twilight competition had eleven players, with Liz Weatherspoon willing with a creditable 24 points for the ten holes played.
Runner-up was Fred Tammist with 22 and Jake Nicholls survived a four-way count-back to come third with 21 points.
February 26
A good field of 31 hit off on Sunday's Mixed Competition, sponsored by The Printing Press. There were three visitors.
The winner was Luke Dempsey with 40 Stableford points from Greg Maxfield on 39. Rundowns went to Mike Freeman on 38 and Ben Sampson on 37.
Six players scored par-three birdies - George Mayhew, Deb Sykes, Samuel Beare, Marcus Dennis, Ben Abley and Broden Dennis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.