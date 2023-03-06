Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Golf Club hosts more than 100 golfers in Saturday competition

By Ross Sharrad
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln golf's most recent competition on the weekend saw more than 100 golfers tee off. Picture file.

Port Lincoln golf's most recent competition on the weekend saw more than 100 golfers tee off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.