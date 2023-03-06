Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln baseball teams line-up for finals campaign this week

Updated March 6 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln baseball finals campaign will begin on Friday. Picture file.

The best teams in baseball will begin the exciting finals campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.