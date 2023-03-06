The best teams in baseball will begin the exciting finals campaign.
Finals will begin this Friday evening on March 10, as the Under 16s Semi Final will kick it off at 5 pm.
The game will feature the two top teams, Coyotes and Indians. These two well coached teams have been the benchmark of excellence throughout the regular season.
The players from both sides are the cream of the crop, as many have already made their mark in the senior grades.
The Coyotes will look to win their third premiership in a row, and the team are well positioned to do so as they have only lost one game this season.
The Indians have had plenty of opportunities to discover any potential weakness in their opponents, having just played them in the last round of the minor round.
The winner of this game will go on to the grand final in two weeks time, while the loser will travel to North Shields to face the Tigers in the elimination final.
The B grade semi final will see the top of the table Saints face Coyotes. The game will start at 6:45pm during the tricky twilight period.
Batters will need to adjust to the setting sun in right field while outfielders will have to adapt to the artificial lights being used as the evening progresses.
The Saints finished the regular season in first place, through a strong batting line up and depth in the pitching department.
However, towards the end of the season some cracks have appeared in their fielding which will need to be top notch against what will be a very determined Coyotes side.
The Coyotes will have the benefit of their very vocal supporters from both the junior side and their A Grade squad.
The A grade team was very unlucky to miss out in the finals by percentage points for the third year in the row, and will no doubt be on hand to give their full support on the evening.
The winner of this game goes into the grand final, and the loser will play the Indians the following week at North Shields.
The A grade game will start at 8:30 pm and go for a full seven innings. This season there has been a log jam in the standings, as the finals had only been decided in the last game of the minor round.
The minor premier Indians will go in as favourites against the second place Saints. The Indians just seem to have gotten stronger and stronger as the season has progressed.
They have very capable pitchers, solid, reliable fielders, and batters with the ability to get on base.
When they do get on base they are very speedy and a challenge to contain. The Saints have been the Jekyll and Hyde team of the competition.
At the start of the season, they burst out of the gates with seven wins in a row. A well balanced pitching staff, and a powerful batting line up seemed to do everything with consummate ease week after week.
However, returning to play after the Christmas break, they just seemed to find a different way to lose each week.
It was not until the last round of the regular season that the Saints showed their early season form against a severely depleted Tigers team.
It remains to be seen if they can use that momentum in the finals. Even though both teams have the double chance, neither of these teams will want to face the Tigers in the elimination final.
The Tigers have a history of just sneaking into the finals, and finding something extra at the right time of year.
Admission to exciting night baseball is free. Full licence and catering facilities are on offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.