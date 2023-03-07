Port Lincoln Times

Port Lincoln Tennis Association host Sportspower Superstore EP junior tournament

Updated March 7 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 11:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Port Lincoln Tennis Association hosted the Sportspower Superstore EP junior tournament across the weekend with some great tennis on show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.