Port Lincoln Tennis Association hosted the Sportspower Superstore EP junior tournament across the weekend with some great tennis on show.
Players came from across the Eyre Peninsula region to compete in the doubles and singles events.
The senior players competed in the Eyre Peninsula Open which was run after 30 years in recess.
With 93 players involved in the 17 events throughout the weekend, our volunteers did an exceptional job of making sure the event ran smoothly both on and off the court.
Thanks to Luke and Mitchell from Tennis SA who were the tournament directors and for training Tracy Berryman ready to run the event next year.
Kerry Cabot completed her officiating course as a tournament referee. Thanks to the City of Port Lincoln Council who were major sponsors of the event through the community grant funding along with Hanna V Prawns and McDonalds.
Thanks also to Woolworths and Bakers Delight who donated produce for our canteen throughout the event. Crowd favourites Cuttys Coffee Van and Krafted Foods were on site to help with catering.
Open Events
Men's Singles
This would be a cracker of an event with semi final showdown between Billy Byass and Dane Habner a fantastic exhibition of fine tennis with the match having big shots, big serves and classy tennis.
With the scores locked at four all it was Billy Byass who displayed too much experience as he went for the lines winning the match 6-4.
On the other side of the draw Arley Byass took on Lincoln veteran Nathan Beljon who worked hard to control the match but it was the solid ground strokes of Arley Byass that booked his spot in the final.
This would be the ultimate showdown between the Byass brothers who's last singles match against one another was in the All Stars event where older brother Billy had his younger brothers measure.
In the final Arley came to play as he executed his shots and played an exceptional final after he defeated Billy 6-3.
Women's Singles
Charlotte Nicholls was simply untouchable in this event as she did not drop a game. Runner up was Ruby Wauchope
Men's Doubles
Winners Billy and Arley Byass, runners up Nathan Beljon and Andrew Mccouaig.
Consolation winners Darren Mudge and Simon Webb
Women's Doubles
Winners Charlotte Nicholls and Sachi Vidov, runners up Abbey and Holly Bates
Mixed Doubles
Winner Arley Byass and Charlotte Nicholls, runners up Billy Byass and Sally Cabot
Consolation winners Nathan Beljon and Julie Polkinghorne
Junior Events
All the junior singles events were round robin events as the top two players in each group advanced to the elimination draw.
Semi finalist in the 13 years and 15 years events from the Eyre Peninsula teams will compete in Berri at the Foundation Cup later in the year.
The 17 years and under and 11 years and under will be determined after a playoff event on a date to be announced.
17 years and under boys
Winner Hunter Gray and runners up William Turner
17 years and under girls
Winner Ruby Wauchope runner up was Cindy Cabot
15 years and under boys
Winner Rylan Jefferson, runner up Brodie Cash
Doubles winners Brodie Cash and Rylan Jefferson, runners up Mitch Blacker and Archie Fitzgerald
15 years and under girls
Winner Eva Schmucker, runner up Sachi Vidov
Doubles winners Sachi Vidov and Eva Schmucker, runners up Ruby Cabot and Holly Bates
13 years and under boys
Winner Jarren Hillman, runner up Samson Schmucker
Doubles winners Jaiden Jefferson and Javier Keatley, runners up Larry Fitzgerald and Samson Schmucker
13 years and under girls
Winner Taleah Turner, Runner up Alexis Povey
Doubles winners Romey Larwood and Taleah Turner, runners up Lucy Hatzimanolis and Alexis Povey
11 years and under boys
Winner Harry Rowley, runner up Angus Stoakes
Doubles winners Harry Rowley and Malik Gill, runner up Nate Glass and Angus Stoakes
11 years and under girls
Winner Millie Schmucker, Runner up Mia Schlink
Doubles winners Zierra Keatley and Millie Schmucker, runner up Mia Schlink and Simmy Larwood
