Port Lincoln Times

Back-to-back Port Lincoln Cups for Murray Bridge trainer

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 7 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The year's Port Lincoln Cup winning horse, Splash Some Cash, notched up back-to-back wins in the cup for his trainer last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.