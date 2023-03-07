The year's Port Lincoln Cup winning horse, Splash Some Cash, notched up back-to-back wins in the cup for his trainer last week.
The horse's owner/trainer/breeder David Page, a full-time roofer from Murray Bridge, said taking home the Port Lincoln Cup two years in a row was "very special", adding his win this March 3 had been a bit more "lucky" than in 2022.
Seven-year-old gelding Splash Some Cash took the victory by a length from Grinzinger Allee. Local hopeful Midnight Brawler came home fourth.
"We enjoy going to a country meeting and trying to pinch the cup if we can," Mr Page said.
The trainer had enjoyed a successful raceday in Lincoln, managing two wins. His other horse Hurricane Sunny placed first in the final race of the day, while Mr Page was still coming down from winning the main event.
Mr Page had raced and bred horses for 20 years as a "hobby in the morning" before starting work. He said Splash Some Cash was a special animal who travelled well.
"He's a lovely natured horse," Mr Page said.
"He handles different tracks and different conditions."
"He doesn't really go as good if you tuck him away, the plan was to keep him out of trouble and letting him roll along where he's comfortable."
The jockey who rode the horse to victory, Samuel Payne, had only met Mr Page and Splash Some Cash three weeks ago, but agreed with the owner about his quality.
Mr Payne had already rode the gelding to a near-win in the Kangaroo Island Cup in February and the difference in Lincoln had been moving the galloper into clear space early.
"He's a good honest horse," Mr Payne said.
"Today I wanted him to get the front because he seems to travel better, a lot more relaxed. That was the plan and everything went to plan today."
"David Page said, 'Don't give up on the horse'. And I didn't, and he won the cup."
