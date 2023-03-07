Local anglers have had luck catching tuna up to 15kg around Boston Island and in the pens.
West Coast - Not much has been heard from the far west in last couple of weeks as fishing is generally slowing up there this time of year.
Fowlers Bay has been productive with tommies squid and the odd whiting caught off the jetty. Offshore from Fowlers and Ceduna, tuna are still in good numbers and some decent fish up to 20kg have been landed.
Further down towards Smoky and Streaky Bay whiting fishing has been good with most people getting a feed relatively close in the bay.
Offshore Streaky and Scales Bay tuna are still around in good numbers with the odd kingfish mixed in.
Nannygai, morwong and samson fish have also been caught on the offshore reefs off Scales Bay.
Walkers Rocks to Tahlia Beach has had some good reports of big salmon and the off flathead caught off the beach.
There has also been some good size gummies landed late in the afternoon by anglers who have put the time in.
Coffin Bay - Inside the bay whiting are in good numbers, as there have been a lot of undersize ones and the odd legal one.
Snook and garfish are still in good numbers around the ledge and Dutton Bay. Salmon trout are also around as anglers have thrown small plastics and metals around the reefy points and oyster leases.
The odd flathead has been caught walking the beaches and banks around Coffin Bay and in the national park also.
Out from Farm Beach the whiting fish is still good as there have been plenty of people getting a feed of fish. The best reports have come from the Fence line and in the deeper water off Frenchman's.
Seasick Bay has also had some good reports of whiting in the scattered holes throughout the area. Offshore there is still plenty of tuna around.
Krause seems to be the most consistent area as fish up to 15kg have been caught most trips.
Greenly, Rocky and Hummocks have all had reports of tuna and the odd rat king and samson for those fishing the offshore reefs in those areas.
Port Lincoln- In the bay, whiting are still hit and miss for land-based fishers, Axel Stenross has been producing some good whiting in the afternoon off the rock wall and so has Snooks Landing.
Prawns and cockles have been the best bait of choice. Proper Bay has been producing a few whiting but they are hard to find.
The crabs are still in good numbers in the Proper and along the national park. Picking the days with some decent tides generally produce better.
Squid have started to slow down but most anglers are still managing a few. The North Shore Boston Point and Kangaroo Reef have been the most.
Tuna to 15kg have been caught at the back of Boston Island around the pens. Halco Lazer pros and speed donkeys have been the most productive.
Down the passage whiting have been a bit slow some days. Thistle has had some good reports of fish up to 48cm and Taylors also.
Offshore there are still plenty of tuna out the Cabbage Patch low rocks and around Williams as well as the odd samson and kingfish.
Nannygai, school sharks and the odd morwong have been caught on the offshore reefs around Williams and further beyond.
Tumby Bay- In the bay whiting and garfish are still in good numbers around the sandhills, Tumby Island and Second Creek area.
Squid have been hit and miss the main reef and in the deeper water off Ski Beach have been the most productive.
Out the groups whiting have been in good numbers and size. The shallower grounds around the lagoon Sandy Bly and Spilsby seem to be the most productive.
There has been some big garfish getting caught on the whiting lines and by those that are targeting them.
