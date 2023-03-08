Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Plans for desalination plant to go ahead at Billy Lights Point in Port Lincoln

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 9 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Premier Susan Close has announced preliminary works for a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point.

The South Australian Government has said it would move ahead with preparations to build Port Lincoln's $313 million desalination plant at Billy Lights Point, amid ongoing objections from the local community and aquaculture suppliers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.