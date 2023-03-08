Plans for desalination plant to go ahead at Billy Lights Point in Port Lincoln

The South Australian Government has said it would move ahead with preparations to build Port Lincoln's $313 million desalination plant at Billy Lights Point, amid ongoing objections from the local community and aquaculture suppliers.
The government said a final decision on whether to build a desalination plant in Port Lincoln had yet to be made, and would depend on whether desalinated water could instead be piped from the Upper Spencer Gulf, where plans for a much larger plant were being developed.
"If it does proceed at Billy Lights Point, the estimated $313 million plant will provide a reliable source of climate-independent drinking water and largely replace the existing reliance on groundwater and the River Murray," Deputy Premier Susan Close said.
SA Water had repeatedly insisted that the Port Lincoln desalination plant must be operational by the end of 2025 to prevent a shortfall in drinking water.
The larger desalination plant slated for the Upper Spencer Gulf, which the government had indicated might be an alternative water source for Port Lincoln, was in the early stages of consideration, and no date for when it would start providing water had been given.
"With time running out before the region faces serious water security issues, SA Water will proceed with preparatory works at Billy Lights Point," the government said in a statement.
While preparatory works to build at Billy Lights Point were underway, SA Water would continue to assess whether water could instead be sourced from the Upper Spencer Gulf desalination plant concept, known as the North Water Supply Project.
Local aquaculture suppliers have voiced extensive objections to building the desalination plant at Billy Lights Point, arguing dumping very salty water from the desalination process back into Boston Bay could harm mussel and fish growing operations, and taint the region's marketability as a pristine seafood environment.
"The Adelaide Desalination Plant constructed by SA Water has had no negative impact to the marine environment and we expect this to be the case at Billy Lights Point," Deputy Premier Close said.
"SA Water is committed to working with stakeholders within the aquaculture industry to ensure the design of Billy Lights Point does not affect their industry."
A desalination site-selection committee established by the previous government and headed by former MP Peter Treloar, had recommended Port Lincoln's desalination site be built at Sleaford West, where stronger ocean currents would better disperse the salty water discharged by a plant.
The government said building at Sleaford West was not viable based on significant cost and other factors.
"The site selection committee's proposed Sleaford West site would cost up to $150 million more than the estimated $313 million Billy Lights Point proposal and that would be worn by SA Water customers across South Australia," a government statement said.
"The Sleaford West site also poses a number of geological and transport challenges that would be difficult to overcome."
The government said South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI) reporting had found the plant could be built at Billy Lights Point without harming the marine environment and "long-term salinity levels in the bay will remain within natural background levels."
The government said up to 230 jobs could be created to help build the desalination plant, and that Port Lincoln locals would be prioritised in the workforce.
The Deputy Premier pointed the finger at opposition leader David Speirs for delaying the project while Minister for Environment and Water between 2018 and 2022.
"This important project was unnecessarily delayed for years because the Liberal Party was more concerned about holding the seat of Flinders than they were about ensuring Port Lincoln residents had access to drinking water," she said.
"Mr Speirs' delay also means South Australian taxpayers are going to be saddled with the steep rises in building costs which have occurred over the past year or so."
Speaking in October last year, Dr Paul McShane, a scientist commissioned by a group of about 50 local business owners opposed to a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point, said he had concerns about a plant's impact on sealife.
"The biggest risk is the discharge of hypersaline effluent (very salty water) and chemicals that are used to maintain the desal plant discharged into Boston Bay, next to an aquaculture area," he said.
"We do know hypersaline effluent can affect growth rates, can affect reproduction and can affect the viability of valuable aquaculture species such as mussels."
Comment had been sought from local aquaculture suppliers.
