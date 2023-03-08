House of the Week | An abundance of land

BED 3 | BATH 1 | CAR 7
Are you wanting a quiet location close to Tumby Bay, with lots of land offering a sense of freedom? A property that offers you income potential? Then this massive 94.5 acre rural living property is the one for you. If that all sounds a bit too much, then there may be potential for subdivision (subject to relevant consents and approvals).
The property, previously known as "Windy Hill Olives" offers around 1200 mature olive trees, a 30 tree fruit orchard, plus an additional four well-sized sheep and/or cropping paddocks.
The property comprises multiple sheds and a light-filled three bedroom, one bathroom home with a large second living or olive processing room at the rear. Added features include air-conditioning, ceiling fans, rainwater, solar, mains water and four new sheep troughs. A storage shipping container, tractor, spray unit and a 3000 litre water truck will also be left to the lucky purchaser. After a hard day's work, relax in the new luxurious 4x2 metre heated swim spa that is fully enclosed in the concrete floor shed.
Situated just a ten minute (12.2km) drive from Tumby Bay, this location offers space and privacy away from the hustle and bustle, yet is nearby CBD amenities and the beach. It doesn't get any better than this rare opportunity.
