Local Michael Bertram and his crew will be dressed as 'The Grooms' and they will follow fellow local group the 'Runaway Brides' as their support car in this year's Variety SA Bash to raise funds for families in need.
The Brides will be entering their 16th year involved in the Bash this year.
One of the Runaway Brides, Sandra Lukin, said the team would have to raise $60 000 to take the support car, but have a goal of raising $76k
Mrs Lukin said if the group reach their goal, they will have raised one $1 million in 16 years of fundraising.
"The four Grooms will be able to get to know what the Bash is all about and experience the fun of it without having to buy a Bash car," Mrs Lukin said.
"If they love it they can buy a car and keep going next year on their own.
Mrs Lukin said one of The Grooms in Craig Haslam had been involved in the Bash once before, but the other three will be participating in it for the first time.
"Because they are our support car, they have kept with the wedding theme," Mrs Lukin said.
She said the group are set to leave from Port Adelaide to kick off the Bash, and they will stop overnight at seven different locations before they reach the finish line in McLaren Vale.
The stop off points will include Barmera, Pitcairn Station, Bimbowrie Conservation Park, Minindee, Robinvale, Pinaroo and Mannum.
"We will have quite a few swag nights so it should be fun," Mrs Lukin said.
Mrs Lukin said the Grooms will be working with Beer Garden Brewing to run a Saint Patrick's Day fundraiser on Friday March 17.
"There will be green beer and the brewery have donated that keg so every beer they sell, Variety SA will receive the money for it," Mrs Lukin said.
Mrs Lukin said the group had also sent out a letter as a call out to new sponsors and to notify them of The Grooms.
"Our existing sponsors have got stickers all over the car already," Mrs Lukin said.
Mrs Lukin said both groups were planning to hold fundraising events this year to raise funds for the cause following recent COVID-19 interrupted years.
"We will do our beef and red wine night and also a diamond night... We did a diamond a couple of years ago and we sold lucky numbers for that and it was a very successful event," Mrs Lukin said.
Mrs Lukin said her cousin Sharran Franklin who is based in Cowell raised funds during her 60th birthday celebrations where she raised $600.
"We have also got a Seafood Easter raffle coming up and we did a Christmas raffle late last year," Mrs Lukin said.
Mrs Lukin said the groups had connected with the local pubs and they had been running raffles at a different venue each month.
"In December the Tasman Hotel donated five cartons of beer, January was the Boston Hotel, February was the Pier Hotel and March has been the Lincoln Hotel, each month raising $1000 for the kids" Mrs Lukin said. "We are very grateful for the local hotels support."
