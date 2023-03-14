Port Lincoln Times
New local group 'The Grooms' to join the Variety Bash to raise funds for families in need

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:00am
Michael Bertram with Deb White (left) Emma Pedlar and Sandra Lukin - Mr Bertram and his crew 'The Grooms' with join other local group 'The Runaway Brides' on the Variety Bash this year to raise funds together for Sick Kids SA. Picture supplied.

Local Michael Bertram and his crew will be dressed as 'The Grooms' and they will follow fellow local group the 'Runaway Brides' as their support car in this year's Variety SA Bash to raise funds for families in need.

