Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Port Lincoln Country Fire Service provide tips on how locals can prepare their property for a bushfire

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 16 2023 - 1:59pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Port Lincoln Country Fire Service has provided tips on how people can prepare their property in the event of a bushfire, and information on what their bushfire action plans should involve. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln Country Fire Service has provided advice on how once can prepare their backyard and property to minimise the risk of a bushfire affecting their home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.