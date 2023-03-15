Port Lincoln Country Fire Service has provided advice on how once can prepare their backyard and property to minimise the risk of a bushfire affecting their home.
The CFS provided on how people can tackle hazards on their property which could include:
Adrian Parente at Port Lincoln CFS said people should work to ensure they have a clear area (or minimal vegetation) up to 20m from their house to minimise radiant heat and direct impact from flames.
"This also gives an area where you can defend your property if you need to," Mr Parante said.
"CFS trucks can also use this area to help defend your house."
Mr Parente said dry or dead vegetation will ignite quickly and burn well.
"Clear it out and ensure that areas under trees are also cleared of dead shrubs and grasses," Mr Parente said.
"Do not keep lawn mower fuels etc. near the house."
Mr Parente said in addition to cleaning one's gutters, people should also close off eaves or gaps in their roofing with metal fly screen material.
"People should also replace plastic hose fittings with metal ones," Mr Parente said.
Mr Parente said in addition to taking all of these safety measures, it was important for people keep on top of general property maintenance to protect their property.
He said it was important people monitor fire danger ratings during bushfire season, and prepare their emergency kits and include pets and farm animals like horses for example in their bushfire action plan prior to the start of bushfire season.
"People should plan for each FDR Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic," Mr Parente said.
"Should dictate what actions you take on any given day."
Mr Parente said people could stay updated on bushfire risk days through ABC or its CFS website.
"If possible do not be home on catastrophic days and practice your bushfire action plan," Mr Parente said.
Mr Parente said one's bushfire action plan should consider the following while creating a bushfire action plan:
"Plan to make decisions early - Leaving decisions to late places yourself in danger," Mr Parente said.
"Contact your regional CFS office or go to the CFS website to download information about preparing your property and bushfire survival plans."
