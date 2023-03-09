'Unnecessary risk': Aquaculture giant and State MP hit back at Billy Lights Point desal

A local aquaculture business and a state MP have described the state government's decision to build a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point in Port Lincoln as "disappointing" and "an unnecessary risk", with one indicating it would fight the decision.
Eyre Peninsula Seafoods is among many local aquaculture business producing seafood in Boston Bay, growing shellfish and mussels in the sheltered waters.
The business held concerns discharge from the $313 million desalination plant could damage the marine ecosystem and indicated it continued to favour a $150 million more expensive, but community favoured, site at Sleaford West.
"Our view from the beginning has been that the risk of placing the desalination plant at Billy Lights Point is too high. That view remains the same today," Eyre Peninsula (EP) Seafoods CEO Mark Andrews said.
Mr Andrews indicated EP Seafoods would fight government plans to build at Billy Lights Point.
"At the end of the day, this is about ensuring that the highly productive environment at Billy Lights Point is protected," he said.
"Therefore, EP Seafoods reserves the right to take all necessary actions to protect its interests, the interests of its stakeholders, staff and the local Port Lincoln community."
Mr Andrews said despite engaging with government on the science of the desalination plant, EP Seafoods remained unconvinced the plant would not damage the business.
"Neither the Government nor SA Water has convinced us there is no risk to EP Seafoods by having a desalination plant at Billy Lights Point," Mr Andrews said.
"Throughout the consultation, we have raised our concerns about the impact the desalination plant will have on the local marine ecosystem and subsequent effects on our business and the livelihoods of our employees."
Liberal State MP for Flinders Sam Telfer said it was "disappointing to say the least" that Labor Water Minister Susan Close had ignored a recommendation from a site selection committee that the plant should be built at Sleaford West.
"They have disregarded the perspectives of the Eyre Peninsula Desal Site Selection Committee, which is made up of local community leaders, industry, aquaculture and fishing and local government, and instead decided to forge ahead with the location at Billy Lights Point, against what the recommendation was," Mr Telfer said.
"It's disappointing that the perspective of our community has been put aside in this decision."
The site selection committee was created by previous Water Minister David Speirs, now Opposition Leader.
In announcing the plant was likely to be built at Billy Lights Point, Ms Close had accused Mr Speirs of wasting time by setting up the committee, and delaying water security in the region.
Mr Telfer hit back and said the work done by the site selection committee had been important.
"When SA Water came up with their recommendation on Billy Lights Point and there was obviously both industry and community opposition to it, the Minister, in recognition of that, put this site selection committee in place to put a recommendation on an alternative preferred location," he said.
"This process was a thorough one. It was a thoughtful one. They looked at environmental, economic impacts, cost, constructability, but disappointingly that has been ignored by the Minister and SA Water."
Mr Telfer also accused the Ms Close of "trying to confound" the community by suggesting the plant at Billy Lights Point may not even be built if desalinated water could instead be sourced from the Upper Spencer Gulf when, and if, a much larger desalination plant is built there.
"Just to add a level of dithering, the Minister's statement around the Northern Water Supply Project adds more uncertainty and additional layers, for no real reason," he said.
"Even if it's possibly delivered, the Northern Water Supply Project is many, many years away. And hundreds of kilometres away, not connected by an existing pipework capacity."
"Surely the Minister knows this. Surely her Department would know this. And I question why they are trying to confound the community more by adding this as a bit of a distraction."
SA Water had repeatedly stated Port Lincoln must have an operational desalination plant by the end of 2025 to avoid a shortfall in drinking water. The city currently sources its water from the River Murray and Uley Basin.
