City of Port Lincoln Council has voted to go through with its original plan to move the Andrew Small Playground equipment to Nelson Square.
Local mother of children aged two and four years old Molly Appleby provided a comment to the Times about what she thought about the relocation of the playground to Nelson Square.
"This is in a really good spot as the children can go and play on the beach and the parents can sit and have a coffee while the children are in this enclosed space and they are safe," she said.
"It is an okay result to have it moved to Nelson Square ... as long as they keep the equipment I suppose it is fine."
Ms Appleby said council should consider including more equipment suitable for younger children in the new playspace.
"There is not really much of that there and it will be the bigger children who are going to be playing over there the little children," she said.
She was happy with the safety measures for the new playspace and said that if council maintained the gardens and fencing was created to separate children from the road, then people should feel comfortable taking their children there.
Council will be installing a shaded basketball and netball rink where the Andrew Small Playground equipment was as part of its redevelopment plans.
Mayor Diana Mislov said council also had to discuss a petition that had been passed onto council about retaining the playground.
"Seven councillors voted in favour of the option which was to remove all of the equipment and take it out to Nelson Square and go ahead with the original grant application which was for that purpose," she said.
She hoped safety concerns left in the petition would be managed by parental guidance as well as the garden vegetation and fencing barriers at the new foreshore playspace.
She said she had submitted to council that one of the swings made for older children should be exchanged for a bucket-type swing subject to funding.
Ms Mislov said the Rotary Club of Port Lincoln would donate one piece of the play equipment from Andrew Small Playground to a disadvantaged country and the rest of the equipment would be transferred to the new location.
She said funding had been allocated to upgrade Nelson Square which council is aiming to complete by January 30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.