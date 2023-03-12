Port Lincoln Times
City of Port Lincoln Council votes to move Andrew Small Playground to Nelson Square

By Lachlan Smith
Updated March 14 2023 - 12:13pm, first published March 13 2023 - 10:00am
City of Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov at Nelson Square - council had voted to move all the playground equipment from Andrew Small Playground to Nelson Square as a new location for parents to bring their toddlers to. Picture by Lachlan Smith

City of Port Lincoln Council has voted to go through with its original plan to move the Andrew Small Playground equipment to Nelson Square.

