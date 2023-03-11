Streaky Bay council has opened community consultation for the Streaky Bay Town Entrance Statements.
Council has stated the aim of implementing the entrance statements would be to provide visitors with a sense of arrival to Streaky Bay and to build the township's identity.
Council has developed the four design concepts to work to stimulate discussion and guide feedback on what the community wants.
Central to the design intent was to create an abstract reference (as opposed to literal) to the environmental surrounds, as council has implemented natural elements as the source of these colours and graphics.
Council has stated a common theme within the designs have been the wave like lines to symbolise the ocean and it is "myriad" patterns.
Other graphics make use of oceanic themes and colours have been selected that represent the environment.
The project has revisited a proposal which was put towards Streaky Bay residents over six years ago, which was not continued because of budgetary pressures.
General Manager of Prosperity, Penny Williams said council previously had design concepts done around six years ago although council at the time did not receive the funding to implement.
She said as the current funding is provided under a new council and was some time ago, council thought it would be "prudent" that it undertook the design development from the beginning again, those previous design concepts have been considered as part of this project.
Council's Chief Executive Officer, Damian Carter said the entrance statement would also work to enhance the overall experience of visitors as they know they have arrived at destination safely.
He said it would help the visitor form a "positive perception" of the township they are visiting.
"It is hoped that this project will achieve this for Streaky Bay," Mr Carter said.
The design concepts can be found at: https://www.streakybay.sa.gov.au/__data/assets/pdf_file/0018/1303281/40081_StreakyBayTownE ntry_Concept-Presentation-v2A.pdf
With the on-line survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8FC6P9M
The project overview can be found at: https://www.streakybay.sa.gov.au/council-services/Major Projects/streaky-bay-entrance-statements
The consultation period closes on Monday March 20 2023 at 5:00pm and Council is seeking to have the project completed by the end of June 2023.
