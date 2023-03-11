Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

District Council of Streaky Bay seek public feedback on entrance statement designs

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:08pm, first published March 11 2023 - 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
District Council of Streaky Bay has opened community consultation for its four entrance statement designs. Picture supplied.

Streaky Bay council has opened community consultation for the Streaky Bay Town Entrance Statements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.