Former local student granted Constellation Scholarship for tertiary education

Former local student Darcy Goldfinch receives Constellation Scholarship for tertiary education

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 10:30am
A local student has received this year's Constellation Scholarship worth $5000 through the Andy Thomas Education Fund to support him through his tertiary education.

