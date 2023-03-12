Former local student granted Constellation Scholarship for tertiary education

A local student has received this year's Constellation Scholarship worth $5000 through the Andy Thomas Education Fund to support him through his tertiary education.
The City of Port Lincoln Council announced former local student at St Joesphs School Darcy Goldfinch would receive the scholarship for 2022, as he is currently studying a bachelor of Science at University of Adelaide.
The Andy Thomas Education Fund has different scholarships for students looking to study in a field that could result in a position within the space industry.
Council stated South Australia is the home of the Australian Space Agency, the Space Discovery Centre and is the epicentre of the emerging Australian Space Industry, that it decided to partner with Andy Thomas Space Foundation to provide a scholarship opportunity to a student who studied at a school in Port Lincoln.
The educational opportunities through Andy Thomas are based around working to build future workforce capacity locally in SA. Council stated regional students are an "important part" of this process.
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said it had been great to support and provide an opportunity for a young student who could potentially move on to become a leader in the emerging space industry in the future.
"This was the first scholarship opportunity Council has provided to local students that we can recall, and with the UniHub Spencer Gulf now opening locally, we will hopefully be in a position to expand these opportunities to other industries and students studying a more diverse range of subjects," Ms Mislov said.
More information on the scholarship or the Andy Thomas Space Foundation can be found by visiting andythomas.foundation.
