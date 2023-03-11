Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

City of Port Lincoln Council adopt concept plans for Nelson Square

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:09pm, first published March 11 2023 - 2:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov - Nelson Square is set to receive a facelift as the site will be upgraded with new sporting facilities and playground equipment. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Council is set to give Nelson Square a facelift in Port Lincoln in the coming months which will include upgraded sporting facilities and a new play ground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.