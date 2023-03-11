Council is set to give Nelson Square a facelift in Port Lincoln in the coming months which will include upgraded sporting facilities and a new play ground.
City of Port Lincoln Council is aiming to develop Nelson Square into a welcoming space for locals to get active and enjoy the outdoors.
Council stated this space has had families enjoy its natural surroundings in the past and there had been active club-based tennis on site.
The infrastructure throughout Nelson Square has since aged and deteriorated and the Tennis Club had closed.
Community feedback has helped council shape the design and improvements planned for Nelson Square.
Council adopted a new concept plan at the ordinary council meeting held on Monday February 20 2023.
Historical aspects of the site will be retained by council which will include the original Nelson Square playground sign and the Aleppo Pine trees located close to the existing court and toilet facilities.
Mayor Diana Mislov said the upgrades would work to improve the range of recreational and sporting opportunities available for the community.
"We will see the vision of the concept plan come to life as a place for everyone to connect, climb, explore, create, and relax in the park's expansive offerings," Ms Mislov said.
"Whether you love a hit of tennis, shooting a few hoops, or relaxing with family and friends, the Nelson Square Redevelopment is set to ensure the space is welcoming to families for years to come".
The existing playground will be removed due to its age and the equipment from Andrew Small Playground on the foreshore will be moved to Nelson Square to be installed.
Council stated playground area would be connected by internal footpaths leading down to an open irrigated green space and an upgraded multifunctional sport space for playing tennis, netball, and basketball.
"Protecting the native flora and fauna, creating a space for families to gather and relax and play is at the core of the Concept Plan, and we are excited to bring new life to this reserve for our community," Ms Mislov said.
The Nelson Square upgrade is part of council's commitment in the Open Space Strategy 2021-2026 to deliver new and upgraded open spaces over the next four years.
Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said the rejuvenation of Nelson Square would be a "great asset" to the community.
"Parks and sporting, play and relaxing areas are an important factor in a community's liveability," Mr Ramsey said.
"Green spaces give community members a place to be active for free, whether it's walking, playing sport, picnicking with family or other forms of recreation and exercise."
The upgrades to Nelson Square will be fully funded through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, committing $400,000.
The LRCI Program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across the nation, supporting jobs and delivering benefits to local communities.
The enhancements to Nelson Square are set for completion by 30 June 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.