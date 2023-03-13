Port Lincoln Times
City of Port Lincoln Council hopes to bring diverse community together through its new dog park

Updated March 14 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 10:00am
Mel Chambers from EP Dogz Boarding Kennels (left) and Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov with dogs Crunchie and Meg at the site for council's new dog park on Puckridge Place. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Council is aiming to create new opportunities for community connection through its new Dog Park in Port Lincoln.

Local News

