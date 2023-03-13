Council is aiming to create new opportunities for community connection through its new Dog Park in Port Lincoln.
Council has stated since 2021 community consultation had displayed "strong" support for an off-leash Dog Park to be developed in Port Lincoln.
Council adopted the Port Lincoln Dog Park Concept Plan at the ordinary council meeting on Monday 20 February 2023, as construction has been set for completion by June 30 2023.
The new dog park will be located at 6 Puckridge Place, along Windsor Avenue. Council will aim to improve the"visual amenity" of what it has described as a "underutilised" reserve.
Port Lincoln Mayor Diana Mislov said our dogs could be the link to creating connections and a way of bringing diverse groups of people together, which could involve creating new conversations and relationships from younger people to the elderly.
The Port Lincoln Dog Park design concept features a 1.8 metre security fencing around the perimeter to ensure a safe area for owners to exercise their dog off-leash and socialise with other dogs, two entry/exit points double gated, dog friendly drinking fountains, litter bins and dog waste disposal stations.
Ms Mislov said she was excited to see the site be improved with irrigated turf, a new undercover shelter and the inclusion of new trees and plantings, as council has aimed to create a natural feeling environment.
"Thank you to the Port Lincoln dog owners and community members who participated in the consultation process," Ms Mislov said.
"The dog park is an important new public asset for the community, and we are eager to provide you and your furry friends with a brand-new facility to enjoy".
Council will use re-purposed stormwater pipes, existing bollards and fallen tree logs to create a fun natural obstacle for dogs to explore.
With the park located close to the regularly used tourist RV dump point facility as well as local veterinary services, council has hopes the park will be a "welcoming" new space for residents, services, and our tourists to use together with their furry friends.
Federal Member for Grey Rowan Ramsey said in an urban environment such as Port Lincoln, dog parks would have many benefits for dogs and their owners.
"Having the opportunity for dogs to exercise, socialise with other dogs, enjoy the fresh air, practice training techniques, play games and generally race around and burn off energy is good for dogs and owners," Mr Ramsey said.
The Dog Park is fully funded through the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure (LRCI) Program, committing over $212,000 with the project to be completed by 30 June 2023 in line with funding requirements.
The LRCI Program supports local councils to deliver priority local road and community infrastructure projects across the nation, supporting jobs and delivering benefits to local communities.
