City of Port Lincoln Council work to improve stormwater management

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:10pm, first published 11:30am
City of Port Lincoln Council is upgrading the pump station infrastructure along the Liverpool Street / Eyre Street catchment area. Picture supplied.

Council is working to improve stormwater management for safety, business and property protection and environmental outcomes through Port Lincoln's Strategic Directions Plan 2021-2030.

