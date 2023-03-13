Council is working to improve stormwater management for safety, business and property protection and environmental outcomes through Port Lincoln's Strategic Directions Plan 2021-2030.
City of Port Lincoln Council is upgrading the pump station infrastructure along the Liverpool Street / Eyre Street catchment area which has highlighted a deficiency in the outfall protection adjacent to the Port Lincoln Yacht Club.
Following consultation with key stakeholders such as civil engineers, Tonkin, it had been determined there be an approach to safeguard this area from future issues by upgrading the existing outfall scour protection area.
Mayor Diana Mislov said council had engaged local contractor EP Civil and Earthmoving along with Tonkin who will oversee the works to carry out repairs and reconstruction of the Eyre Street stormwater outfall.
"The community will see excavation of the area and installation of several layers of new geotextile bags, as well as extra concrete structures (ramps) to mitigate sand deficit and erosion," Ms Mislov said.
Contractors will be working as quickly as possible to install the new geotextile bags. Works have commenced and will be completed within four to five weeks weather and tide dependant.
"The works will ensure a better amenity along the section of beach which is currently being impacted by the erosion of the existing matting structures," Ms Mislov said.
During this time Council wishes to remind people to not enter the contractor work zones for safety reasons.
