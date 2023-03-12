Port Lincoln Times
UniSA helps Aboriginal Pathways students move onto further study or employment

Updated March 13 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:00am
Staff, students and graduates of the Port Lincoln Study Centre (Lavinia Richards (back left), Delise Sampson, Barbie Clutterbuck, Susie Betts, Sarah Bilney, Lameeka Betts (front left) and Veda Betts - The centre has supported 17 Aboriginal Pathway students to complete their program since 2016. Picture supplied.

The University of South Australia Port Lincoln Study Centre has supported 17 Aboriginal Pathway students to complete their program since the centre's inception in 2016, as these students have gone onto further study or gain employment.

