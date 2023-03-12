The University of South Australia Port Lincoln Study Centre has supported 17 Aboriginal Pathway students to complete their program since the centre's inception in 2016, as these students have gone onto further study or gain employment.
Local academic, Barbie Clutterbuck, said she takes pride in displaying passion and care while working to provide a culturally safe, relaxing, happy environment for her students.
"The study centre provides an important hub for all students to access whether they are choosing to study in their own community or are visiting Port Lincoln on placement," Ms Clutterbuck said.
"The centre provides a community and culture of learning, connection, collaboration and safety, creating an opportunity and flexibility for students to study without leaving their communities."
Ms Clutterbuck said the centre has had students move on to and study a variety of different degrees which had included creative writing, contemporary art, Aboriginal Studies, teaching, nursing, archaeology, psychology.
"One student was awarded a Churchill Fellowship to study the Seven Sister Song Lines with First Nation's communities overseas," Ms Clutterbuck said.
Delise Sampson, Graduate of the Aboriginal Pathway's program in 2017, said there was a period where she was unable to grasp high school, felt stuck, and never imagined studying at university.
"The Aboriginal Pathway Program gave me the opportunity to learn what it was like studying at university and set me up with the academic skills I never really grasped in high school," Ms Sampson said.
"It was also very empowering and gave me the confidence I lacked throughout most of my life."
Ms Sampson is currently working at the UniSA Port Lincoln Study centre as an administration/ receptionist alongside the staff at the Port Lincoln Study Centre.
"I look forward to what the future holds and eventually continuing on with my studies, and possibly completing a degree in Psychology," she said.
The Aboriginal Pathway program is a free, 18-month program to prepare Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students for university study.
It is open to all people who identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander and can lead to entry into a university degree at UniSA.
Students have face-to-face teaching and support while they study on campus in Port Lincoln. This study option is also available in Adelaide, Ceduna, Mount Gambier, or Whyalla.
Sarah Bilney has joined the Port Lincoln Study Centre recently, and she said she was keen to welcome any UniSA student studying in the region to come and use the centre.
"Whether you are studying online, visiting the Lower Eyre Peninsula for a holiday, or undertaking a placement nearby, the study centre facilities are available for use," Ms Bilney said.
"There are computers available to use and we have bookable study spaces if you need a quiet space to learn."
If you have any questions, please contact Sarah Bilney at the Port Lincoln Study Centre on (08) 8302 8170 or via email at plsc@unisa.edu.au.
www.unisa.edu.au/portlincoln or follow us on Instagram at unisaplsc.
