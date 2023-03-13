Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charlton beat Tasman by two runs to win under 16s cricket grand final

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 1:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Charlton under 16s won the grand final against Tasman this week by two runs, as the final scores were 7/59 (24.4) to 10/57 (28.3).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.