Charlton under 16s won the grand final against Tasman this week by two runs, as the final scores were 7/59 (24.4) to 10/57 (28.3).
Torr Clarke made the most runs for Charlton with 21, while Jett Clements made the most for Tasman with nine.
Zade Hearfield took the most wickets for Charlton with four, while Jai Semmler took the most for Tasman with four.
Southern Eyre South beat Charlton by a run in the qualifying final, while Tasman beat Wayback by 30 runs in the elimination final.
Southern Eyre and Charlton played on Saturday at Centenary Oval, while Tasman and Wayback played on Sunday at the same location. The final scores between Southern Eyre and Charlton were 3/83 (20.2) to 9/82 (45).
Liam O'Dea made the most runs for Southern Eyre with 43 runs, while Connor Madden made the most for Charlton with 24 to his name.
Tom Morgan took the most wickets for Southern Eyre with three, while Connor Madden took the most for Charlton with two.
The final scores between Tasman and Wayback were 10/122 (34.1) to 10/92 (34.2).
Andrew Frick made the most runs for Tasman with 31, while Troy Sargeant made the most for Wayback with 38.
Bohdi Fauser took the most wickets for Tasman with four, while Billy Campbell took the most wickets for Wayback with four.
Charlton and Tasman will play each other this week in the preliminary final and the winner will play Southern Eyre in the grand final the week after.
