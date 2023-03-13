Coyotes defeated the Indians by one in the under 16s Port Lincoln baseball semi final, as the final scores were 3-2.
Indians will now head to Dorward Oval on Friday night to take on Shields in the preliminary final.
Coyotes and Indians faced off in this season's semi final with the first spot in grand final up for grabs.
Tygh Tewano went to the mound for Coyotes to face the always dangerous Timmy Dennis as Indians lead off hitter.
Dennis found himself at first base courtesy of a lead off walk, two pitches later he had stole his way to third.
Tewano then struck out Aidan Knight but a safe hit to Wes Bilney Jnr brought Dennis home for the first run of the game.
Thomas Treagus grounded out and Jye Cook struck out for side away.
Dennis was given Indians pitching duties and although lead of hitter Connor Rutherford hit safely he was unable to make his way around the bases as the next three batters were out.
This included two strike outs for Dennis and Indians took a one run lead into the second inning.
Tewano faced only three hitters in the second which started by striking out Zali Mitchell.
Cooper Knight managed to get a walk but was soon out as Coyotes catcher Jack Todd made a great throw to have him picked off trying to steal second.
Taylor Dodd went down swinging for the third out and no runs scored.
Tygh Tewano got the doggies off to a great start in the second as he smashed a monster stand up double to right field, he then stole third and then scored on a Charlie Todd ground out.
Drazz Stusser struck out and when Carter Brown grounded out it was side away as the scores locked at one-one after two innings.
Indians third inning started with Sarias Burgoyne and T.Dennis grounding out. Aidan Knight hit safely and then stole second.
He then tried his luck on another steal but Coyotes catcher J.Todd made another great throw from behind the plate to have Knight tagged out at third for side away and no runs added to the board.
Timmy Dennis started to take control of the game as he faced only three doggies batters this inning and retired all three which included a strike out and the game was still tied.
Indians were keen to break the deadlock and Bilney Jnr look set to do it with a stand up double to right field.
There was good base-running and then a missed pitch by Coyotes catcher young Wes had crossed home plate and Indians had the lead again.
Tewano returned serve with a couple of strike outs and it was side away.
Coyotes found them selves one run down and when J.Todd hit safely as lead off batter it looked like the come back was on.
Although he was later called out trying to steal third, his brother Charlie grounded out and when Dennis picked up his fifth strike out it was side away.
As the game moved into the fifth and final inning the game was on a knife's edge, Indians were keen to extend their one run lead.
Although the Doggies defence stood tall allowing only two base runners, a ground out and strike outs number seven and eight for Tewano ended Indians innings with the Doggies needing one run to tie or two runs for the win.
Coyotes final at bat did not get off to a great start as D.Stusser struck out and young Carter Brown popped a fly ball on top of T.Dennis for the second out and Indians were one out away from the 2022/23 grand final.
If the crowd were not already on their feet they soon were as first year player Tateum Cummings shunted a ball to the infield and with fast legs beat the throw to first.
Cummings was soon at second base after a wild pitch.
Connor Rutherford then smashed a stand up double to dead centre to cross young Cummings and the game was all tied up again.
Hudson Howie came to plate with the winning run at second base and the young lad put up a great at bat.
Howie fought off strikes with foul balls and hung in there long enough to get a walk after an eight pitch at bat that had also moved C.Rutherford to third base.
The winning run for Coyotes was now only 90ft away and when J.Todd hit safely through third base that run scored and Coyotes booked them selves a spot in the grand final through another come from behind win.
The pitching dual of Dennis (6k's) and Tewano (8k's) was the highlight.
These two young guns always put on a show when they go head to head and these young Coyotes and Indians teams just keep on producing great games of baseball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.