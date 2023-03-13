Port Lincoln Times
Coyotes' under 16s defeat Indians to make Port Lincoln baseball grand final

Updated March 13 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:18pm
Coyotes defeated the Indians by one in the under 16s Port Lincoln baseball semi final, as the final scores were 3-2.

