Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Jake Norris wins Port Lincoln Golf Club Stableford competition

By Ross Sharrad
Updated March 13 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women's winners on Thursday were Michelle Smith (left), Ally Russell and Adie Fraser. Picture Val Sharrad.

Saturday saw Jake Norris win the Port Lincoln Golf Club Stableford competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.