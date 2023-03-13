Saturday saw Jake Norris win the Port Lincoln Golf Club Stableford competition.
March 11
Saturday's Stableford competition was sponsored by Sekol Fisheries and there were 74 Men and 11 Women, including eight visitors from Blackwood, Future, Social, Roxby Downs and The Vines-Reynella.
The A Grade winner was Jake Norris with the score of the day - 44 points - from Norm Marks 39. B Grade was won by Jarrad Wait with 41, on a countback from Broden Dennis, and Phil Lessue won C Grade with 42 from Dave Krollig on 37 points.
Rundowns went to Chris Brooks and Warren Rosman on 39, Matthew Hind 38 and Rex Martin, Samuel Bears and Peter Munro, all on 37 points.
Michelle Smith won the Ladies' division with 36 from Adie Fraser on 34.
NTP Winners were Warren Rosman, visitor Nick Callary (twice), Broden Dennis and Simon Bell, and there were eight par-three birdicccccccccces posted by Broden Dennis, Norm Marks, Mick Callary, Mike Freeman (twice), Clint Scharfe, Juri Berzins and Michael Gurr.
March 10
The final round of the Friday Twilight Teams Event left the top two teams playing off on separate nine holes. The results will be advised at a later date but those playing would be aware of the scores.
March 9
A strong field of 25 Women played a Par competition on Thursday, with Ally Russell winning with plus 4 from Gail Watherston. Then came Adie Fraser square, and Michelle Smith -1 and Josie Bacchus and Elaine Pierik -2.
NTP Winners were Diana Laube, Deb Sykes and Kaye Jaensch.
March 8
Port Lincoln Dental Clinic sponsored the Wednesday Men's Stableford competition, with 64 starters including one from Westward Ho Club.
Dr Tim Robinson had the score of the day with a prescribed 42 points, from Daniel Brown 40 in A Grade. Tom Dawson won B Grade on a countback from Darryl Schaefe; both had 40 points.
Regular placegetter Fred Tammist won C Grade with 38, counting out Peter Watherston. Then came Trent Bradford 39, Mark Butt, Rob Humphries and John Phillips on 38 and David Wadey on 37.
NTP Winners were Graeme Dyke, Broden Dennis, Kym Hosking, Jake Murray, John Phillips and Trevor Durdin. Tim Robinson, Greg Cotton, Mark Butt, Broden Dennis and Bob Ford all had par-three birdies.
March 7
A smaller field played in Tuesday's Twilight event, with Greg Cotton winning with 22 points from Darryl Scharfe 19 and Huey Rosalia 18 on a count-back.
March 6
The Monthly Seniors' Day on Monday fielded 14 players, with a visitor from Glenelg GC.
The winner was Mick Heharty with 41 points from John Phillips 37 and Chas Chambers 36.
March 5
Sunday's Mixed Stableford competition attracted 24 players, with Marcus Dennis winning the Port Lincoln Boat Supplies trophy with an excellent 46 points, from Paul Oldacre on 41.
Ben Abley (twice), Jason Verhees and Scott Lombe all had par-three biridies.
