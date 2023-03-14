Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Community 'gets on the tools' to help a veteran in need

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On the tools to help a friend in need. Left to right, Gary Clough, Ray White agent and friend Anni Bache and Jessica Edwards-Sumner. Ppicture by Tristan Tobin.

Local returned serviceman Paul 'Goog' Sumner never asked for help until his health took a turn for the worse.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TT

Tristan Tobin

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.