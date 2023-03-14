Community 'gets on the tools' to help a veteran in need

Local returned serviceman Paul 'Goog' Sumner never asked for help until his health took a turn for the worse.
When he eventually relented and stuck up his hand, he received more help from friends and family than he could have imagined.
"I'm really proud that we can help him. He's a lovely man," long-time friend Anni Bache said.
In the last two months Mr Sumner's health has declined rapidly. He needed help to sell up in Port Lincoln, and to gain access to a RSL care home in Adelaide. Both things had to happen quickly, and for the first time in his life Paul could not do it alone.
Help first came from friend and local real estate agent Anni Bache, who has known Paul 20 years. She gladly agreed to help him sell his house. There was one small problem, the interior was partially renovated.
A group of about six people banded together, including members of Paul's family, Anni and her family, and assorted friends, to help paint and prepare Paul's house for sale in just five days.
Anni sold Paul's house within four weeks of taking the listing. The home went to online auction and fetched above the expected price.
"He's a great gentleman. He's just very unwell and needs help at the moment," Ms Bache said.
The next challenge came in getting Paul into an RSL care home in Adelaide, where he can be closer to his daughter Jessica. Paul had served in the Malay Borneo confrontation (1963-66), but there was another snag, he had never registered with the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA).
"He didn't think he deserved it," daughter Jessica Edwards-Sumner said.
Paul is like many veterans, Jessica said. He's humble, and reluctant to open up about what happened during his service.
"Veterans will only speak to veterans," she said.
Friend Anni called Gary Clough, president of the RSL Port Lincoln Branch, to help get Paul into the DVA system and on his way to a veteran's healthcare card.
"We connected. It was only brief, but it was enough for me to get his service number and get him going," Mr Clough said.
Returned servicemen find it easier to open up to those who have shared their experiences, Gary said. But he puts it in a more rough-and-tumble military dialect.
"When a veteran is talking to another veteran, the old adage is you can't bullsh*t a bullsh*tter."
"People knowing you give a damn about their situation can alleviate a lot of the struggles and pain they might be feeling."
There was one more challenge that would bring everybody together - what to do with the contents of Paul's home. The solution was to throw one of Port Lincoln's favourite weekend activities - a garage sale.
The sale was Saturday, March 11. Anni, Gary and Jessica and others were there to make sure it ran smoothly.
When sorting out the toolshed, one thing became clear.
"He has at least three of everything," Jessica said.
A lifetime of tools and objects went out into the world to find new homes when the doors swung open and members of the community poured in.
"He's always been a handyman, and he always tried to teach me most of those things," Jessica said.
"Most of the furniture in the house we built together."
"I think this garage sale is doing better than any garage sale I've seen in Adelaide."
With a successful clearout underway, and Paul's home about to take on a new life, Jessica said none of it would have been possible without her father's friend, a woman she herself had only met a few weeks ago.
"Anni has been absolutely amazing. She has been standing behind me and my dad the whole time," Jessica said.
Anni turned her praise to the RSL and its members.
"Thank you to the RSL for helping Jess and myself today. Without them it would have been a very hard slog," she said.
"If you're out there and you're a returned soldier and you need help, contact the RSL."
Gary Clough said those who had served who needed support, or their families, could call the RSL in the first instance or visit the support section of the Port Lincoln branch website.
"We can point them in the right direction. Make sure they get to the right people," he said.
