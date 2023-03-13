Artists praise Colour Tumby Festival

Two interstate artists have completed new pieces of street art in Tumby Bay to mark the final day of the 2023 Colour Tumby Festival, and have credited the event with invigorating the professional art space.
Victorian artist Simon White completed a work depicting Flanders Fields on a wall adjacent to Tumby's War Memorial at the foreshore.
"I want people to be able reflect, and create some sort of emotion, to create a remembrance," Mr White said.
Queensland artist Martin Schlick was briefed to immortalise Tumby's famous Leafy Seadragons.
"The colours range from purple through to brown and orange, yellow, white, pink. It's amazing. It's quite a challenge but I love it," Mr Schlick said.
Both men agreed working as professional street artists had become easier in the last ten years, as councils and business across the country began to embrace larger creative formats.
Mr White puts part of that down to the national impact made by Tumby's silo art.
"It's just created an appreciation of street art, and now people appreciate any sort of street art," he said.
"I painted murals back in the 90s. Went to art college prior to that. But there wasn't a lot of work for artists back then. In the last 10 years it's taken off. I work for councils, lots of businesses and even a lot of private stuff as well."
The public art on display in Tumby is something the region can be very proud of, Mr Schlick said.
"It's incredible. Tumby Bay Street art is world-class. You've got 20 of the most famous street artists here. It's unreal. People don't know what you've got. This is like the Olympic Games of street artists and it's all gold medalists," he said.
"Everyone should be really proud that they have it, and keep it going."
For both artists, it was their first time to South Australia. Mr White was from Gippsland in Victoria. He had worked all over Australia, but never SA.
"I'm really honored to be chosen to come and do this as a feature artist," Mr White said.
"I love it here. It's a beautiful spot."
Mr Schlick had only ever done works near his hometown of Yeppoon near Rockhampton in Queensland, and was on his first interstate commission. He said he had experienced a warm welcome in Tumby and on the Eyre Peninsula.
"People here are unreal, the hospitality."
Mr Schlick said he sometimes ordered Coffin Bay Oysters to his home in Queensland, adding "they're the best."
