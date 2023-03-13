Betta Home Living finish top of the table in men's Monday tennis

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for finals action as many of the competitions are just one week away from the end of season finals showdowns.
Many of the matches this week will determine the final teams competing for this year's premiership.
Men's Monday Night
With the last match washed out the ladder was finalised, as the eight teams split into two groups meaning all teams will be competing this week.
Final ladder Betta Home Living 18 points, GPK Accountants 14, The Fresh Fish Place 14, Eyre Trading 10, Eyre Eye Centre 10, Shepper Building six, Terry White Chemmart six, EP Seafoods two.
In the top half Betta Home Living will take on Eyre Trading, GPK Accountants will take on The Fresh Fish Place and the winners in both matches will play in the grand final the following week.
In the bottom half Eyre Eye Centre will take on EP Seafoods, while Sheppard Building will play Terry White Chemmart and the winners will play in the grand final.
The following week will be the grand final and all teams encouraged to watch and enjoy the end of season barbecue.
Friday Night Tennis
This will be the last week for this competition before finals action as this week's matches will determine who will be lining up in the finals series and who will be hanging up the racquet.
Ladder is as follows: Sportspower Superstore 14 points, Yumbah Aquaculture 12, Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 10, Bendigo Bank 6 points, Port Lincoln Dental four.
Top of the table Sportspower Superstore will have the bye, and the other two matches between Yumbah Aquaculture playing Bendigo Bank, Port Lincoln Dental playing Port Lincoln Boat Supplies could have the potential to impact on who will be playing in this year's finals.
Juniors Tennis
Across the past two week juniors played Thursday night matches so that the EP tournament could have all courts available for the weekend.
The matches played have had a big impact on the ladder as the only team who are unable to make finals are Barty as they have the bye this week.
This is going to be a cracker of a last round as three teams are vying for fourth spot and second and third spots are still up for grabs.
Ladder Stosur 18 points, Djokovic 14, Deminaur 13, Nadal nine, Alcott eight, Barty eight and Federer eight.
Barty six sets 51 games defeated Djokovic six sets 48 games
McDonalds Best Player Zierra Keatley
Stosur seven sets 52 games defeated Nadal five sets 42 games
McDonalds Best Player Hunter Gray
Federer eight sets 55 games defeated Alcott four sets 47 games
McDonalds Best Player Ruby Cabot
