Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Port Lincoln Tennis teams to battle it out to determine grand finalists

Updated March 14 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Betta Home Living finish top of the table in men's Monday tennis

Port Lincoln Tennis Association is gearing up for finals action as many of the competitions are just one week away from the end of season finals showdowns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.