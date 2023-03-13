The Indians beat the Saints 7-4 in Port Lincoln baseball in a dominant performance to progress to the grand final in two weeks' time.
Indians progress to the A grade grand final once again
Jake Turner was the winning pitcher. He did a magnificent job as he shutout the Saints for the first five innings.
He recorded seven strike outs and also stood out in the batter's box through a best on ground performance.
The Indians jumped out to a three run lead in the first inning, and never relinquished the lead for the remainder of the game.
The Saints put some life in the game when they scored four runs in the last two innings, although they left their run too late and were unable to close the gap on the minor premiers.
Best batters were Colby Syvertsen, two for three. Jake Turner two for four with two runs batted in. Broden Dennis, two for four.
Game Totals: Indians seven runs seven hits four errors
Saints four runs six hits five errors
Saints will face the Tigers in the elimination final Friday night at North Shields at 8:30 pm
B grade
Saints sneak past Coyotes 4-3 in semi final
The Saints B Grade will get to avenge last years grand final loss as the team narrowly beat Coyotes by one run.
Player Coach Chris Hester was the winning pitcher as he used his deceptive curve ball to get nine strike outs in the game.
The Coyotes took an early one run lead, when lead off batter Clayton Colbert singled into right field and later scored by stealing.
Throughout the entire game, Colbert was a terror on the basepaths with his 5 stolen bases.
Coyotes pitcher Callum Binder shut out the Saints for the first two innings, but then the Coyotes fielders began to unravel in the damaging third inning.
The Saints scored four runs in the bottom of the third as the team took full advantage of their opponents sloppy fielding.
The Coyotes out hit the Saints but committed four costly errors which gave the Saints the upper hand.
To their credit, the Coyotes never gave up and provided the spectators with plenty of excitement, as the team scored two runs in the last inning thanks to safe hits by Colbert, Sollywood and Pearce.
Coyotes needed one run to tie the score, but the team were unable to close the gap when Hester rang up his eighth and ninth strikeout and Bryce Black fielded well to get the final out of the game.
Best Batters Clayton Colbert and Jake Solly who both batted 1000, and Luke Pearce who hit a double and had two runs batted in.
Game Totals: Saints four runs two hits 0 errors
Coyotes three runs five hits four errors
This Friday the Coyotes will face Indians at North Shields in the Elimination Final at 6:45pm
