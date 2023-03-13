Port Lincoln Times
Indians onto the A grade Port Lincoln baseball grand final following win against Saints

Updated March 14 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 10:53am
Indians beat the Saints to win a position in the A grade baseball grand final. Picture file.

The Indians beat the Saints 7-4 in Port Lincoln baseball in a dominant performance to progress to the grand final in two weeks' time.

