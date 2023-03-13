Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Friends of Parnkalla Walking Trail and Untamed Escapes hold Clean Up Australia Day event

Updated March 14 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Friends of Parnkalla Walking Trail and Untamed Escapes joined forces to clean up Parnkalla Trail from Kirton Point jetty to Billy Light along the Trail, Hindmarsh Drive, Saint Andrews Drive and along the beaches. Picture Craig Haslam.

Two community groups in Port Lincoln teamed up on Clean Up Australia Day to work to clear coastal vegetation areas of litter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.