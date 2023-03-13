Two community groups in Port Lincoln teamed up on Clean Up Australia Day to work to clear coastal vegetation areas of litter.
The Friends of Parnkalla Walking Trail and Untamed Escapes joined forces to clean up Parnkalla Trail from Kirton Point jetty to Billy Light along the Trail, Hindmarsh Drive, Saint Andrews Drive as well as the beaches.
People of all ages involved used gloves, bags and jackets. The oldest person involved was nearly 90 years of age.
Many bags of rubbish were filled with plastics, styrofoam, cardboard in various forms, bottles, cans, face masks and old tyres filled many bags. Declared weeds were also pulled from along the Trail.
Friends of Parnkalla aim to enhance the experience of all those who traverse a unique stretch of coast as well as assist Port Lincoln City Council by applying for grants.
Untamed Escapes has a commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and restoring degraded lands while working to offer unmatched experiences in the area.
Everyone enjoyed a sausage sizzle on the foreshore afterwards.
