Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Thousands of shorebirds counted by volunteers and staff of the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board

Updated March 14 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lake Newland was one of the locations in the Eyre Peninsula volunteers and landscape board staff counted shorebirds at across the past month to contribute to local knowledge as well as a national program. Picture Alex Fraser.

Volunteers and landscape board staff have counted thousands of shorebirds across the region throughout the past month to contribute to local knowledge as well as a national program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.