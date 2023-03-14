Volunteers and landscape board staff have counted thousands of shorebirds across the region throughout the past month to contribute to local knowledge as well as a national program.
The survey data will feed into the BirdLife Australia National Shorebird Monitoring program, and have been completed under the Saltmarsh Threat Abatement and Recovery (STAR) Project.
This project was delivered by the Eyre Peninsula Landscape Board, through funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program.
The BirdLife monitoring program surveys key shorebird sites around Australia to increase understanding of the national shorebird population.
This research includes threats to the birds and management actions that can be put in place to mitigate the threats.
The Western Eyre Peninsula shorebird count areas support up to 21 of the 38 international migratory species, which travel thousands of kilometres to reach Australian shores every summer.
Thirty western EP count areas from Lake Newland to Cactus Beach were surveyed during February, and its been stated by the board that there were good bird numbers recorded at each site.
Shorebirds were counted at a different areas which ranged from rocky platforms to offshore islands, as well as marshy samphires and sandy beaches.
The board stated these count areas are "critical" habitat for the feeding, roosting and resting of its resident and migratory shorebirds.
Western EP Landscape officer Libby Hunt said surveys gave the board a great insight into the diversity of shorebirds around the region, as many of these species had returned to the same shorebird area every year which has allowed for comparisons to be drawn.
Highlights of the 2023 count included:
"The capture of Fairy Terns at the Spit is a significant sighting compared to previous years of data," Ms Hunt said.
"A vulnerable species, Fairy Terns are at increasing risk from habitat loss and human disturbance, so to record higher than usual numbers at this site is an important observation."
Ms Hunt said another highlight was around being able to record the fourth sighting of a Royal Spoonbill at Acraman Creek and a good distribution of Hooded Plovers at count sites across the Western Eyre Peninsula coastline.
Liz McTaggart, Team Leader Landscape Operations Western District, said Red Capped Plover numbers were well above last year's count number.
"Red Capped Plover numbers have seen an increase this season with over 200 recorded along the Yanerbie to Sceales Bay reef stretch, and more than 150 around the Point Brown to Acraman Creek area," Ms McTaggart said.
"We believe this may be because of the ideal seasonal conditions in these areas during the past 18 months."
She said Seagull Lake was also a "plethora of activity" as there were more Red Capped Plovers, Banded Stilts, White Faced Herons, Sharp-Tailed Sandpipers and over 50 Red-necked Avocets.
The board stated data collected during the surveys is fed into the Birdlife database, and it described this as the most "comprehensive" shorebird data available in Australia.
This data has also been used to uncover population changes over the long term and identify and protect critical areas for shorebirds.
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer bird watcher please contact your closest office.
