Council has released its first Economic Development Strategy, which has involved assessing the housing issue within the region.
Council stated it developed the strategy after it realised the need to secure the city's future growth and prosperity.
The organisation also stated that as the largest township on Southern Eyre Peninsula, Port Lincoln is the hub of government, and other professional and financial services for the region.
These services have included healthcare, social assistance, and education, and council has noted that each of these services play a "pivotal" role in the economic prosperity of the Southern Eyre region.
Mayor Diana Mislov said the strategy recognised the "unique nature" of the local economy, and the challenges and opportunities the city will face across the next 3-5 years.
"Our vision is for an innovative, diverse and growing local economy; a local economy that is sustainable, environmental and economically sound and which champions our natural advantages and assets," Ms Mislov said."
"The business community were invited to participate in the process and highlighted what they felt were local advantages of living and working in Port Lincoln and what the barriers were. Unsurprisingly housing, childcare and workforce issues were identified as key constraints and are outlined in the strategy with appropriate actions and budgets for Council and the community to address over coming months and years."
Ms Mislov said council wishes to support local businesses and ensure they "thrive" and attract "talented" and highly skilled people who will call Port Lincoln home and add to the "richness" of the community.
"However, we recognise that to achieve that, we need more suitable housing and childcare and therefore we need to work closely with our neighbouring councils and the Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula (RDAEP) on mitigating these challenges," Ms Mislov said.
"Housing is a key consideration for Council, as the lack of housing affects the entire spectrum of the community, not only workers."
Ms Mislov said housing needs to be assessed and strategy is a focus for council as part of the overall economic plan.
Council has began to take action having funded and project managing the development of the City's first Uni Hub facility designed to upskill our local workforce, and the launch of the new 'Port Lincoln Chooses You' video campaign, which was aimed at attracting people to move to Port Lincoln.
Council has noted that other key areas to be addressed include, but are not limited to, land use planning to address housing supply issues, growing Port Lincoln's vibrant tourism industry, working with the Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula (RDAEP) on critical infrastructure requirements, and creating an investment attraction strategy to entice new industry to the Southern Eyre Peninsula region.
The organisation invited feedback from community on the draft plan throughout January and council made adjustments where it was appropriate. Council adopted the final strategy at its February meeting.
The final Economic Development Strategy is now available on council's website at www.portlincoln.sa.gov.au/plansandstrategies.
