The three Southern Eyre Peninsula Councils have released a new draft of the Regional Public Health Plan, which will work to promote building stronger communities and healthier environments.
The City of Port Lincoln Council, District Council of Lower Eyre and District Council of Tumby Bay released the Southern Eyre Peninsula Regional Public Health Plan 2023-2028 which updates the inaugural plan released in 2015.
Councils have stated the plan will continue a "holistic" approach and a basis for understanding and acting on factors that impact community health and wellbeing within Southern Eyre Peninsula.
The Southern Eyre Peninsula Regional Public Health Plan aligns with the South Australian Public Health Plan in four priority areas:
Port Lincoln mayor Diana Mislov said under each category there are key actions for councils to work towards, both individually and collaboratively.
"Recognising the challenges faced by communities as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the effects of cost-of-living pressures upon community members' health and wellbeing, the health plan is a dynamic and relevant document," Ms Mislov said.
"Across Australia our government bodies are starting to really look holistically at everything they do through a lens of health and wellbeing, and our Councils are no exception. We know so many things such as housing, job stress and mental health can have significant effects on individuals and their long-term health, and Councils can play a part in empowering our residents to live healthier lives."
Ms Mislov said local government's role was not as a direct provider of health care, but to play a "vital" part in the community members' wellbeing.
On behalf of the Southern Eyre Peninsula Councils, Ms Mislov said she would encourage everyone to provide feedback on the initiatives within the plan that aim to support the health and wellbeing of thier local communities.
Read the draft plan and submitting feedback is simplest via the online portal at yoursay.portlincoln.sa.gov.au.
Hard copies of the plan will also be available and feedback can be submitted in person or via post at offices of the City of Port Lincoln, Lower Eyre Council and District Council of Tumby Bay.
