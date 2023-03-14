Port Lincoln Times
Southern Eyre Councils release draft of Regional Public Health Plan

Updated March 14 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 3:47pm
City of Port Lincoln Council mayor Diana Mislov (left) iwth Port Lincoln Leisure Centre frontline director Maggie Kavanagh - the three Southern Eyre Peninsula councils have released a new draft of the Regional Public Health Plan. Picture supplied.

The three Southern Eyre Peninsula Councils have released a new draft of the Regional Public Health Plan, which will work to promote building stronger communities and healthier environments.

