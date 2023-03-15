Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Charitable knitter Dawn Keeley's first needles were made from fencing wire and nails

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:50pm, first published 5:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The knitters include Angela Brustolin, left, Dianne Quin, Dawn Keeley, Rosemary Turner, Marie Nelligan, Philomena Jeffrey, Lynette Clyde, Ann Doherty, Audrey Potter, and, sitting, Mary Brooks. Picture supplied

An enterprising farmer who made knitting needles from fencing wire set Dawn Keeley on a path of goodwill reaching around the world.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.