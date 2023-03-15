An enterprising farmer who made knitting needles from fencing wire set Dawn Keeley on a path of goodwill reaching around the world.
As a child, Ms Keeley was given the specially-made needles for her handiwork by her father while living at Streaky Bay on the Eyre Peninsula.
The tops of the needles were made using cut-off timber nails.
Today, Ms Keeley, of Port Pirie, is a member of Knit and Natter which meets to create garments for the poor in such areas as the South-West Pacific Islands, South-East Africa, Kurdistan, The Philippines, Papua New Guinea, South-East Asia, Vanuatu, Cambodia, India, Nepal, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Tanzania and Sierra Leone.
The group gathers at premises belonging to the Catholic Church, in Gertrude Street.
Their products are first transported to a warehouse at Edinburgh in Adelaide, formerly known as Donations In Kind and now called Rotary Australia Repurposing Equipment.
Rotary clubs, church groups and non-government organisations reach out to needy countries that become destinations for the goods such as jumpers, rugs and beanies.
The service club asks for a wish-list from needy countries. This can include crucial medical and school supplies, materials, sewing machines and veterinary equipment.
The contributions from Port Pirie are stockpiled at the Edinburgh warehouse together with those from other knitters around the state including at Wallaroo, Moonta and Adelaide.
Children including babies in the needy countries benefit from the items.
It is cold in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea and western Kenya so the children need warm clothes.
Warehouse manager David Cockshell said one container of goods and equipment was sent overseas every six weeks from the stockpiles.
Rotary has been hit by higher shipping costs which have doubled in some cases and even tripled.
Steel containers cost $11,000 to ship to places such as Fiji.
Mr Cockshell passed on his and Rotary's thanks for the group's good deeds.
"From all the people on 'struggle street' somewhere in the world to the donors of the gear, we say, 'thank you'," he said.
Recorder Editor and past-president of the Rotary Club of Port Pirie Greg Mayfield visited the knitters as they stitched away one morning.
He was responding to a plea by the group for fresh information about the destination for their products. The shipping arrangements had become unclear with the passage of time.
After outlining the project, Mayfield was given a biscuit and cuppa as the members continued their creations amid the chat.
