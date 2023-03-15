House of the Week | Sensational rural property

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 5
If your family need room for a horse - or maybe a few - and you're seeking peace and tranquility, then look no further than this idyllic property just 15 minutes from Port Lincoln.
Jade Fraser of Kemp Real Estate said that the property is fully set up for a large family.
"The space, the privacy - it's such a quality home. Built by a local builder who's very reputable, so it's just ready to go," she said.
"It offers an incredible rural lifestyle opportunity so close to Port Lincoln, and it really accommodates well to a large family. At the moment there's no stock on the property, but there sure is potential for some."
Boasting 60 acres and divided into four separate paddocks, there's the combination of cropping acreage, 30 acres of grazing, a Sugar Gum Woodlot and Winters Creek.
The home was designed and built in 2010 by Plevin Builders. The beautiful brick home consists of five spacious bedrooms, a study or home theatre, open plan kitchen, meals and lounge room, and an extensive family living area with a wood fire, built in bar and picturesque windows that look out over the property.
If you enjoy swimming there's also a 9 x 4.5 metre in-ground swimming pool, providing your family with lifelong memories, particularly for the kids. The pool area is paved and the glass panel fence provides safety without compromising the style.
Phoebe has worked as the commissioning editor of a book publishing house, film and television reviewer, and bookseller. When she's not writing, she's complaining about not having enough time to read every book in the world.
