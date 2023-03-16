Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Wotif award Port Lincoln fourth in 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards

Updated March 16 2023 - 1:02pm, first published 12:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Port Lincoln Council Mayor Diana Mislov - Port Lincoln came fourth in the Wotif 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards. Picture supplied.

Port Lincoln came fourth in the Wotif 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards, as the award recognises 10 different locations across the country for their contribution to Australian tourism.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.