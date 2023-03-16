Port Lincoln came fourth in the Wotif 2023 Aussie Town of the Year Awards, as the award recognises 10 different locations across the country for their contribution to Australian tourism.
Wotif is in its sixth year of presenting these awards, and they have been designed to celebrate the many Australian cities, towns and regions worthy of the spotlight.
The award also provides travellers with inspiration on where to travel in Australia in 2023.
The awards are based on a data index which considers each destination's accommodation quality, affordability, and traveller satisfaction on Wotif.com in 2022.
City of Port Lincoln Council Mayor Diana Mislov said the organisation was over the moon with the accolade, as Port Lincoln was the only South Australian town in the top ten.
"Like our recent award from Booking.com as the third most welcoming city in Australia, this is a huge vote of confidence in our tourism industry which has worked so hard over the last few years to recover from the COVID pandemic," Ms Mislov said.
"Credit must go to our outstanding tourism operators, our friendly visitor centre staff, and council for seeing the value in tourism as an important economic driver for our City and growing our tourism business unit over the past couple of years."
Ms Mislov said the tourism team had been busy promoting Port Lincoln and working with state and national tourism organisations to expand its marketing reach. She said the team had seen "brilliant" results.
"As an important regional centre, the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre promotes and sells tours all around the Southern Eyre Peninsula, including Coffin Bay, our national parks and beyond. Shark cage diving is an iconic experience that Port Lincoln offers," Ms Mislov said.
"We are the only place in Australia where you can cage dive with these magnificent creatures, which certainly puts us on the map nationally and internationally."
Ms Mislov said Port Lincoln has offered visitors a "huge variety" of "quality and affordable" accommodation.
She said these options had ranged from waterfront apartments, holiday homes, units, bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels to beachside tourist and caravan parks, campgrounds, backpacker hostel and designated areas for self-contained RV's.
"And we are particularly delighted to see a number of new tourism and hospitality businesses start-up in recent months. More than anything, this is an important indication of the future of tourism in Port Lincoln. Well done to all," Ms Mislov said.
"This award is credit to our local community and the many volunteers who so do much to keep and build upon our reputation as one of the best destinations to visit in Australia."
Council stated across the past three years, the Port Lincoln Visitor Information Centre had redeveloped its website www.portlincoln.com.au, rebranded its logo and became more social with the development of a visitor information centre Facebook and Instagram account to promote the region.
Council and its tourism staff have also teamed up with local industry during this period where it has worked to create marketing assets and collateral.
The organisation stated this had included Summer Indulgence video and imagery which has been picked up by the South Australian Tourism Commission (SATC) and Tourism Australia and broadcast far and wide.
Council has also been operating its Cruise Ship Welcome Program, which had involved welcoming cruise ship passengers to the city with repeat visitors coming back each year.
To learn more about this year's top 10 WOTIF winning destinations visit www.wotif.com/aussieawards.
