Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Electranet complete Eyre Peninsula Link to work to secure more reliable power supply

Updated March 16 2023 - 3:15pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ElectraNet Eyre Peninsula Link Senior Project Manager (left), Jon Mussared, ElectraNet Chief Executive, Simon Emms and ElectraNet Eyre Peninsula Link Project Director, David Tansell - Electranet has completed its Eyre Peninsula Link to work to ensure a more secure power supply for homes, businesses and communities across the region. Picture Lachlan Smith.

Electranet has completed its Eyre Peninsula Link to work to ensure a more secure power supply for homes, businesses and communities across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.