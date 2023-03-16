Electranet has completed its Eyre Peninsula Link to work to ensure a more secure power supply for homes, businesses and communities across the region.
Eyre Peninsula Link is a new 270-kilometre double-circuit 132 kV high-voltage transmission line from Cultana to Port Lincoln, via Yadnarie, constructed with 500 new transmission towers and upgrades to five ElectraNet substations.
ElectraNet Chief Executive, Simon Emms, said the project had involved two years of construction and more than five years of planning.
"Eyre Peninsula Link is a significant investment in the region, giving residential and business electricity users a more secure and reliable power supply," Mr Emms said.
"As well as improving supply reliability, the new line future proofs the region's high-voltage electricity supply to support growth and renewable energy development."
Mr Emms said delivery of the project worked to support many local and South Australian businesses, which had been a key focus in the lead up to and throughout construction.
"About $57 million was spent with South Australian businesses, of which more than $22 million was with Eyre Peninsula businesses," Mr Emms said.
"There were about 200 workers on average involved in delivering the project, peaking at 300 early in 2022."
Mr Emms said those working were spending money locally which had been "great" for the local economies.
He said local subcontractors and suppliers represented around 15 per cent of the workforce, and the works delivered ranged from fencing through to minor civil works along the transmission line route.
Mr Emms said Eyre Peninsula Link has been "one of the biggest" construction projects undertaken by ElectraNet and thanked everyone who supported its delivery.
"When undertaking a project of this scale, support and collaboration from everyone who is impacted by or delivering it is vital," Mr Emms said.
"Specifically, I would like to thank the Barngarla Determination Aboriginal Corporation (BDAC) for the significant contribution it has made to the project and its steadfast support in the important role of protection of cultural heritage in the field."
Mr Emms said the company appreciated the ongoing support from ElectraNet landholders, local councils and the hours of work dedicated by the ElectraNet and Downer project teams.
"Despite the challenging weather conditions and ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the project was successfully delivered, which is a huge achievement and a credit to all involved," Mr Emms said.
Electranet stated the old transmission line which was more than 50 years old would need "substantial investment" to replace worn out components to ensure customer reliability.
Following comprehensive investigations, Electranet stated it was determined a new transmission line would be the best and most cost-effective solution to delivering reliable electricity supply to customers across the Eyre Peninsula into the future.
The cost of the new transmission line was largely offset by avoiding the cost of replacement works on the existing transmission line and annual Port Lincoln generator network support payments, which resulted in minimal net price impact for customers.
