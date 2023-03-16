Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Travel grants for youth on EP and West Coast

Updated March 16 2023 - 6:35pm, first published 6:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Telfer and Flinders Ports are seeking to help local youth with travel expenses. Picture supplied.

An initiative from a regional business and a State MP aims to make travel more accessible for Eyre Peninsula and West Coast youth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.