Travel grants for youth on EP and West Coast

An initiative from a regional business and a State MP aims to make travel more accessible for Eyre Peninsula and West Coast youth.
Flinders Port Holdings (FPH) and Member for Flinders Sam Telfer are launching the 'Youth Travel Grants Scheme' for students in the South Australian electorate of Flinders, to support them in their travel for out-of-school endeavours.
Flinders Port Holdings Chief Executive Officer Stewart Lammin said a funding pool of $14,000 was available to students in the Flinders electorate, which covers the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast.
"Travelling to state, national and international events can be expensive for families, particularly when they live hours away from a capital city," Mr Lammin said.
"Working closely with the Eyre Peninsula community, where many of our staff live and work, we know grants can help students reach that next level of competition, no matter where it is."
Member for Flinders, Sam Telfer, said it was important to ensure all students had opportunities despite where they live.
"Living on the Eyre Peninsula sometimes creates challenges where distance is concerned, especially with cost of travel," Mr Telfer said.
"We appreciate the support FPH provides for our youth as they travel beyond the electorate for activities, whether it's sport, the arts or academic related.
"Youth in our region have always been involved with sporting, academic or artistic endeavours around the State, and it's important they are enabled to participate more widely and to represent themselves or their region."
The grants will be distributed via Mr Telfer's office, with application forms available for download from his website. Alternatively, people can call into the office for a hard copy or request one via email.
Applications are open to all school-aged children living within the Flinders electorate travelling within the state, nationally or internationally for extra-curricular activities.
