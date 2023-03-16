Port Lincoln Times
Tumby council by-election winners named

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 16 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:09pm
Tumby's new councillors, top row, Trevor Smith, Julie Ann Elliott, bottom row, William (Ross) Hudson and Fiona Ward. Pictures supplied.

Four new faces will join Tumby Bay District council in the coming weeks after by-elections were held this month.

