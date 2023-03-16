Tumby council by-election winners named

Four new faces will join Tumby Bay District council in the coming weeks after by-elections were held this month.
Candidates Trevor Smith, Julie-Ann Elliott, William (Ross) Hudson and Fiona Ward have been named preliminary winners by the Electoral Commission South Australia (ECSA) in results released on March 16.
Postal ballots for the supplementary election had been counted by ECSA on March 15.
Once the candidates are sworn in, Tumby Bay will have its first full council of seven members in a number of years.
Prior to bungled council elections in November 2022, Tumby council had been operating with reduced numbers for parts of the previous term after a number of councillors resigned.
Since October last year, Tumby has been getting by with a mayor and two councillors, all elected unopposed, after not enough candidates stood for election due to the state-wide introduction of blind nominations in local government elections.
Then in February 2023 Mayor Geoff Churchett had been forced to stand aside for four weeks when a paperwork fiasco embroiled him and another 44 elected members across the state.
The South Australian government was forced to introduce an amendment that effectively overturned the dismissals, after shortcomings were discovered with ECSA technical systems charged with handling the paperwork.
Speaking earlier this year, then remaining Tumby councillors Rick Will and Ricky Trenberth said they were looking forward to having a full council membership back following the by-elections.
Eight candidates had stood for four vacancies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.