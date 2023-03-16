Nominations open to advise on EP skills shortages

TAFE SA is seeking applications for membership on a new committee it is establishing to better steer education and training on the Eyre Peninsula.
The Regional Skills Advisory Committee on the Eyre Peninsula is part of TAFE SA's "ongoing commitment to the region's education and training needs," it said in a statement.
TAFE SA chief executive David Coltman said it was an exciting opportunity for members of the community to contribute to the planning and development of training on the Eyre Peninsula.
"TAFE SA is looking forward to strengthening our engagement with the local community through the new Regional Skills Advisory Committee," Mr Coltman said.
"We welcome nominations from industry and employers, schools, community service providers and others with an interest in developing a skilled workforce that meets the region's needs now and into the future."
The committee will help identify and advise on local skill and training requirements to help better inform TAFE SA offerings on the peninsula.
The establishment of the Eyre Peninsula committee follows the successful launch of the Limestone Coast committee which was the pilot for another five regional committees being established across the state.
TAFE SA is currently seeking nominations from industry and community members interested in joining the committee.
