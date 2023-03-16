Port Lincoln Times
Nominations open to advise on EP skills shortages

Updated March 16 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 6:39pm
TAFE SA is seeking committee members from industry and alike to help shape the future of education and training on the Eyre Peninsula. Picture from Shutterstock.

TAFE SA is seeking applications for membership on a new committee it is establishing to better steer education and training on the Eyre Peninsula.

