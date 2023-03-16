Ceduna foodbank wins award

A local community initiative has been recognised with a state award for the work it does to improve health and connectedness in Ceduna.
The Ceduna Foodbank Food Hub has taken out round four of the SA Healthy Towns Challenge Award for its work to support food security and healthier eating habits on the West Coast.
The hub supports more than 450 people each month.
The organisation is arranged to resemble a general store, a convenient way for people experiencing food insecurity to shop.
"We're thrilled to receive this award and for the support in establishing a permanent Food Hub in Ceduna," Foodbank SA CEO Greg Pattinson said.
"The Ceduna Food Hub is all about providing a dignified shopping experience for those experiencing food insecurity in the local area to access good quality and nutritious food."
Funding provided through the Wellbeing SA grants program has assisted Foodbank South Australia in establishing a permanent Food Hub in Ceduna, providing food relief to people in the community.
The Food Hub has distributed more than 26,860kg of food relief and 6,768kg of fresh fruit and vegetables during the current funding period. It also has volunteer opportunities to increase social connectedness in the community.
The annual SA Healthy Towns Challenge has offered grants since 2018 to help regional and rural towns develop programs that cultivate a healthy environment within the community.
"Communities play a vital role in regional areas in supporting their residents to engage with each other, be active and eat well," Wellbeing SA Chief Executive Lyn Dean said.
"Food Hub Ceduna shows how communities can come together to support each other and ensure that everyone, even those experiencing hardship, can access healthy foods that support health and wellbeing."
Wellbeing SA Executive Director Prevention and Population Health Professor Katina D'Onise praised the program in Ceduna for helping foster community and better health outcomes.
"This is a fantastic initiative not only helping those who are experiencing food insecurity but also fostering a sense of community spirit through enabling volunteer opportunities for local residents," she said.
