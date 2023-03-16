Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Ceduna foodbank wins award

Updated March 16 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A foodbank in Ceduna has been recognised for its work. Picture from Shutterstock.

A local community initiative has been recognised with a state award for the work it does to improve health and connectedness in Ceduna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.