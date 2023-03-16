Ambulance service seeking regional volunteers

South Australian Ambulance Service has launched a volunteer recruitment drive for locations on the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast including Cleve, Elliston and Tumby Bay.
The 'Answer the Call' campaign aims to attract more than 1200 volunteers in 80 locations across country South Australian.
Relieving Executive Director Operations (Country) Jarred Gilbert said South Australian Ambulance Service (SAAS) encouraged all regional South Australians to consider how they may contribute to their communities by signing up.
"SAAS volunteers help their communities in times of need, working with other likeminded individuals to answer the call when needed," Jarred said.
"Becoming a SAAS volunteer can open up doors professionally, help you to meet new people and gives you a sense of pride in helping your community."
This year's campaign will include a 30-second television commercial to be shown in regional South Australia.
"Volunteers join the service from all walks of life, and no prior medical knowledge is required," SAAS said in a statement.
SAAS would provide training, uniform and reimburse out of pocket costs such as travel and childcare. A fully qualified volunteer Ambulance Officer is awarded a Certificate IV in Healthcare and volunteers and their families also receive free Ambulance Cover whilst volunteering for their communities with SAAS.
Stations looking for volunteers included:
Cleve, Elliston, Hawker, Tumby Bay, Moonta, Wallaroo, Minlaton, Yorketown, Warooka, Ardrossan, Gladstone, Crystal Brook, Jamestown, Booleroo, Orroroo, Burra, Clare, Riverton, Eudunda, Hamley Bridge, Kapunda, Kangaroo Island, Coomandook, Coonalpyn, Tintinara, Meningie, Mannum, Lameroo, Pinaroo, Karoonda, Lucindale, Padthaway, Kingston and Robe.
