Ambulance service seeking regional volunteers

Updated March 17 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:33am
South Australian Ambulance Service has launched a volunteer recruitment drive on the EP and West Coast. Picture supplied.

South Australian Ambulance Service has launched a volunteer recruitment drive for locations on the Eyre Peninsula and West Coast including Cleve, Elliston and Tumby Bay.

