Health expo comes to Port Lincoln

Things just got a little healthier in Port Lincoln with the launch of an annual health and wellbeing expo from a local women's business network.
Eyre Peninsula Women in Business Network will hold its first Health and Wellbeing Expo on Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 2pm at the Port Lincoln Hotel.
The Expo will feature 23 local businesses showcasing nutrition, fitness and exercise, self care, mindfulness and counselling.
Two presenters each hour will offer interactive and informative talks and demonstrations on a range of health and wellness topics including yoga, dance, mindfulness, naturopathy and more.
EP Women in Business Network seeks to promote EP women and their businesses.
"Whilst this expo is health focused, future expos are planned across a broad range of business products and services involving EP women," the organisation said in a statement.
Entry fee is $5 per person and includes a fresh juice from local business, Juice&Co.
Tickets are available through SA Tickets at https://satickets.com.au/event/17771
