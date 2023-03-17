Night at the movies to fundraise for cancer research

A local woman is raising money in the fight against cancer by holding a night at the movies for Lincoln locals.
Amanda Cooper is participating in Cancer Council's March Charge for the fifth year running. This year she has teamed up with Lincoln Cinema to help raise funds.
Ms Cooper and the Lincoln Cinema will hold a special screening of John Wick 4 at 6.30pm on Thursday, March 23. Ten dollars from each $20 standard ticket sold will go to the Cancer Council.
Local Gym 24Fit Port Lincoln has also donated 60 free, one-week trial vouchers, valued at $60 each, for the first 60 tickets sold.
Ms Cooper said raising money for cancer research is close to her heart after losing her father and other loved ones to the disease. She is also walking every day in March to help raise money.
To book tickets contact Amanda by:
If you can't make it to the movie but would like to donate head to https://www.themarchcharge.com.au/fundraisers/amandacooper/2023
