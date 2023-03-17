Port Lincoln Times
Night at the movies to fundraise for cancer research

Updated March 17 2023 - 2:46pm, first published 2:30pm
Local woman Amanda Copper is holding a cancer fundraising screening of John Wick 4 at the Lincoln Cinema. Picture from file.

A local woman is raising money in the fight against cancer by holding a night at the movies for Lincoln locals.

