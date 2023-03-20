Housing, not jobs, will drive EP growth: Professor

A professor from Adelaide has told a gathering of Eyre Peninsula councils each must step up because "no white knight is coming to rescue regional South Australia" from its housing shortage.
Professor Andrew Beer, Executive Dean of UniSA's Business School, spoke to a gathering of councils from across the Eyre Peninsula at the annual Eyre Peninsula Local Government Association (EPLGA) conference in Port Lincoln's Nautilus Theatre on March 17.
He told the conference "housing is now the driver of economic growth in regional South Australia."
"If you want to grow Whyalla, if you want to grow Port Augusta, if you want to grow Quorn, you provide housing, you provide a better quality of life, and people will come, so much has the dynamics of population growth changed in this country," Prof. Beer said.
In underscoring housing as the likely catalyst for a new era of regional growth in the state, Prof. Beer said conventional wisdom about how regional economies grow had changed in recent decades.
He told the audience Australians increasingly prioritised quality of life and housing costs considerations when weighing up move to the regions, and were more content to figure out employment later. Employment opportunities had previously been top of the list, Prof. Beer said.
"That really challenges all our current thinking about what drives the growth of regional cities and why it takes place," he said.
This evolution of Australia priorities had turned conventional models of regional economic growth on their head.
Models that had informed economic policy through the 60s and 70s relied on assumptions that economic growth led to employment, which then led to more housing and then population growth.
In the past this model had led to a "positive and virtuous circle continuing onwards and onwards," Prof Beer said.
Twenty-first century trends were showing housing was now at the start of the cycle, where housing availability would spur population growth, which would lead to more employment opportunities and then economic growth.
State and federal governments had been slow to accept this change, with one of the main challenges in the new model being that 'someone has to lead investment,' Prof. Beer said.
"Where previously state and federal government might have kicked in a couple of hundred million dollars to establish a new plant, and they accepted that as a necessary intervention to achieve their goals, government appears much more reluctant to kick off investment in housing in regional Australia in order to lead to growth," he said.
Professor Beer estimated current state and federal funding plans were not likely to create much more than about 1000 houses in regional South Australia in the coming years.
"That is not a large number. That will not meet your future needs," Prof. Beer said.
"They might start the process of finding a solution, but they won't deliver the solution."
That lack of planned government support would place more pressure on councils to prioritise housing and lobby for funding, something many had not done as well as metro counterparts in recent years, Prof. Beer said.
"I'm not saying [councils] should provide housing directly... but councils need to prioritise it if they are going to bring about change," he said.
Councils could review landholdings and identify potential for investment, Prof. Beer said, and grow the regional construction workforce through ongoing building projects.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.