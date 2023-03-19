Gallery: Awards and celebrations at Zonta brunch

Zonta Port Lincoln gathered last week for its annual International Women's Day event, and to honour Dr Janene Piip with the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award.
The function room at the Port Lincoln Hotel was full for the brunch event on March 18, which included special guest speaker, leadership and culture specialist Kate Burr.
Dr Janene Piip received the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award from Zonta, in recognition of her work to advance skills and training on the Eyre Peninsula. Dr Pipp thanked Zonta Port Lincoln for the "incredible honour."
"Your recognition motivates me to keep pushing forward and making a positive impact in my community."
Dr Piip started her career as a school teacher, before moving into vocational education and academia. She is also heavily involved in a number of community organisations, including the Tumby Bay Progress Association. She continues to work as an educator.
"Currently I'm running the women's leadership and development project in Tumby Bay, which has been an inspiring project and involved more than 400 different people over the last two years," Dr Piip said.
"We've delivered short courses for women who want to work and need to upskill. This journey has been life changing for many people."
Dr Piip took a moment to thank Zonta for the work it does in the community.
"The Zonta Club of Port Lincoln undertake amazing work supporting women. Their dedication to supporting Yarredi, Mentally Fit EP and Catherine House is amazing," she said.
