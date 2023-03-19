Port Lincoln Times
Gallery: Awards and celebrations at Zonta brunch

By Tristan Tobin
March 19 2023 - 9:00pm
Zonta Port Lincoln gathered last week for its annual International Women's Day event, and to honour Dr Janene Piip with the 2023 Woman of Achievement Award.

