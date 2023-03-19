Gallery: Weekend footy action

Three women's football matches were played at the weekend in the ninth round of competition of the Port Lincoln Football League 2023.
There was good play from all sides with the scoreline often not reflecting on-field performances.
Next week marks the penultimate fixtures round before round one of the finals.
Marble Range will play Boston. Mallee Park will play Tasman. Both matches are scheduled for Friday, March 24.
Wayback take on Lincoln South on Sunday, March 26.
Matches are played at the Port Lincoln High School Oval. Lions Club Port Lincoln are on site to provide food and drink to spectators.
First match on Friday night will begin 5.45pm.
