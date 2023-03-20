The Lower Eyre Peninsula Baseball Association awarded recognition to its best players of the 2022-2023 season last Sunday.
The team of the year for each grade were selected by the opposition coaches and the Best and Fairest Awards were chosen on umpires votes.
The A Grade Team of the Year is:
Runner Up Best and Fairest Glen Schrieber from Tigers.
Co-winners of the Best and Fairest Award: Jake Turner from Indians and Luke Jantke from Coyotes who both received 14 votes.
The B Grade Team of the Year is:
Runner Up Best and Fairest Gareth Colby from Coyotes.
Three players were awarded the B Grade Best and Fairest Award with 13 votes each. Chris Hester from Saints, Callum Binder from Coyotes and Paul Dennis from Saints.
The Under 16's Team of the year is:
Runner Up Best and Fairest: Charlie Todd Coyotes.
Winner of the Best and Fairest Award: Tygh Te Wano Coyotes with 25 votes.
Rookie of the Year was awarded to Jordan Secker from Coyotes.
Presidents Award - Kylie Todd.
