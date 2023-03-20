Tasman thump Charlton in A Grade cricket

Men's A Grade Preliminary Final
Tasman walked over Charlton in the preliminary final on March 18, taking the win easily by seven wickets.
Tasman won 2/96 over Charlton 10/94.
Thomas Kilby was the pick of the batters for Charlton, managing 37 before being bowled by Tasman's Bodhi Fauser.
Tasman's Marlie Fauser took three Charlton wickets off nine overs.
When time came for Tasman's to bat is was a dominating performance.
Opener Bodhi Fauser scored 62 not out and was top run scorer. Middle order batter and Marlie Fauser was next best scorer, with 17 not out.
Charlton bowlers Connor Madden and Dylan Colman took a wicket each, but it wasn't enough.
Men's B Grade Preliminary Final
Southern Eyre South outpaced Lincoln Souths to take the preliminary final win by one wicket on March 18.
Southern Eyre took the win 8/129 from Lincoln Souths 10/115.
Southern Eyre's Dustin Parker was top performer with the bat, scoring 36 before being bowled by Gurpreet Singh Sohi.
Majoor Ackland also notched up 29 for Southern Eyre and was not out.
Gurpreet Singh Sohi was the top bowler for Lincoln Souths, dispatching four Southern Eyre batters during eight overs.
Lincoln Souths struggled to connect with the bat. Greg Symonds was the top scorer on 25, with Murray Kelsh on 21 and Kadyn Bryant on 20.
Southern Eyre's bowlers were too strong. Dylan Doudle was the star, taking five wickets for 7.5 overs. Troy Dunn managed two.
