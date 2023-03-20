The top of the fourth didn't start how Indians would have liked, with T. Denning grounding out and W. Bilney Jnr flying out. It seemed Coyotes were in full control until an error from C. Colbert allowed Bob McCarthy on base. He later scored on an error when Justin Long hit to G. Colbert but a story throw had him safe at first. He tried to push his luck but was out at second as Binder was backing up the play and it was side away as Indians had halved the lead to one heading into the bottom of the fourth.

