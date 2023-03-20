Coyotes' Callum Binder took his usual position on the mound for the Prelim Final, however Indians young gun Timmy Dennis wasted no time driving the first pitch of the game to right field.
Wes Bilney Jnr then grounded a ball straight back to Binder for the first out as Dennis made his way to second.
Bob McCarthy then flied out to Binder for the second out and when Dennis was caught stealing at third after a great throw form Coyotes catcher Alana Jantke it was side away.
Indians Veteran Kingsley Bilney was handed pitches duties for Indians, making light work of Clayton Colbert, Jake Solly then flied out to K. Bilney.
Gareth Colbert managed to pick a walk and when Jordan Secker hit a stand up double Coyotes now had two runners in scoring position.
Jonothan Chapman to the plate and hit well to left field but his hit was evenly matched with a great running catch from Gray Gray Bilney to end the innings with both teams unable to break the deadlock.
The top of the second was brief for Indians offence, a ground out followed by a strike out had them two out in quick succession.
K. Bilney then tried to thread the gap between the two Colbert's on the left side of the diamond but a great play from the younger and more agile Colbert at third base had Bilney out at first and for side away. The Coyotes cheer squad was on its feet.
Coyotes took this momentum into the batting box, with both Binder and first year senior player Luke Pearce hitting stand up doubles, Coyotes had the games first run.
With L. Pearce possessing lighting leg speed he soon found himself at third base one pitch later and when Mitch Sawyer grounded out, Pearce scored to double his sides lead.
Bilney fired back, retiring the next batters including a strike out for side away with Coyotes leading 2-0 after two innings.
The top of the third was brief for Indians as Binder was in serious form on the hill, picking up two more strike outs and a fly ball to J. Secker. Indians were back in the field with Binder only throwing 7 pitches.
Indians pitcher K. Bilney was doing his best to lift his side and put out his best inning in the bottom of the third, throwing minimal pitches and facing only three Coyotes batters with a put out, a strike out and a ground out for three quick outs.
The top of the fourth didn't start how Indians would have liked, with T. Denning grounding out and W. Bilney Jnr flying out. It seemed Coyotes were in full control until an error from C. Colbert allowed Bob McCarthy on base. He later scored on an error when Justin Long hit to G. Colbert but a story throw had him safe at first. He tried to push his luck but was out at second as Binder was backing up the play and it was side away as Indians had halved the lead to one heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Indians defence started well with K. Bilney striking out J. Solly, C. Binder then grounded out and Indians he wrestled back some momentum. However L. Pearce had other ideas, hitting a stand up double to left field. When M. Sawyer was hit by a pitch followed by a walk to A. Jantke and the bases were soon loaded with two out.
Young C. Colbert just had to find a gap, but great piece of fielding from young T. Dennis at short stop had the force play made and side away as the headed into the fifth inning with Coyotes clinging to a one run lead (2-1).
Indians were needing a run or two to put some pressure back on Coyotes as the game headed into its last half hour.
When G. Bilney struck out it seemed Coyotes were up for the challenge but K. Bilney hit safely and was soon at second base with a steal.
Bob McCarthy then hit a fly ball for the second out, Marty Sheridan then hit safely to score K. Bilney Jnr and the game was tied.
Jye Cook also hit safely and Indians now had two more runners in scoring position. The pressure was well and truly back on Coyotes as young T. Dennis came to the plate and the kid had been hitting well all day.
To his credit though, C. Binder regathered his thoughts and fired back to strike out Dennis to send his side in to bat with the game now tied again.
With momentum going back and forth all game it was Coyotes turn to wrestle it back and they did so by scoring a game high three runs with safe hits to J. Secker and C. Binder. A few errors also crept into Indians game but when K. Bilney struck out L. Pearce for side away the damage was already done.
With time almost expired Coyotes headed into the field for the sixth inning, Indians needed at least three runs to force Coyotes to bat again and keep their season alive. Although W. Bilney Jnr struck out, R. McCarthy hit safely and the Indians faithful's were up and about.
J. Long was then hit by a pitch and Indians had two base runners with only one out. Unfortunately G. Bilney hit into a fielders choice and Indians were down to their last out.
Again K. Bilney tried to lift his side, hitting safely and scoring J. Long. Suddenly we had a two-run ball game.
When R. McCarthy Jnr was walked the game was all of a sudden in the balance yet again.
Martin Sheridan came to the plate and hit safely to centre field. K. Bilney was on his way home, but a lack of concentration from the base runner at first base brought it crashing down. The runner did not realise the two down situation. He held up on the hit and was then thrown out at second base on high throw from J. Chapman.
It was side away and the game was over, ending with Coyotes taking a 5-3 win and heading into this week's Grand Final against Saints.
With the bat from Coyotes Luke Pearce went 2 from 3 (2 doubles), Jordan Secker 2 form 3 (Single & Double). From Indians it was Martin Sheridan & Kingsley Bilney who both went 2 from 3 (2 Singles).
Both pitchers in Callum Binder & Kingsley Bilney threw 6 strike outs.
