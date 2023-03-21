Port Lincoln Tennis Association had a big week on the courts with competition drawing close to the big finale.
Members are reminded that the AGM will be held on Saturday, April 1 2023 at 10.30am at Tennyson Terrace. This will be after the Junior Grand Final, and the junior presentation where trophies will be presented for outstanding efforts from our junior's players. Shared lunch will be enjoyed to celebrate the end of another successful season.
The first group to finish their season was the orange and green ball competition who enjoyed their one point tournament. Winners were Kai Cunningham and Cherrish-Lee Gardiner.
Encouragement awards were given to players who have been working throughout the season to improve their tennis. These were awarded to Archie Daviess and Cherrish-Lee Gardiner, who had a big day.
Friday Night Mixed Competition
The last minor round matches would have a big impact on the ladder with Yumbah Aquaculture's win moving them into top spot and with Port Lincoln Boat Supplies' win finishing Port Lincoln Dental's season.
This week's matches will be Yumbah Aquaculture playing Bendigo Bank and Sportspower Superstore playing Port Lincoln Boat Supplies. The winners will advance to the grand final.
Port Lincoln Boat Supplies 11 sets 83 games defeated Port Lincoln Dental 5 sets 54 games
Best Players Juan Camilo Rozo and Rosi Hogben
Yumbah Aquaculture 13 sets 83 games defeated Bendigo Bank 3 sets 46 games
Best Players Kelly Freeman and Lachie Ellaway
Junior Competition
With six teams hinging on the final round results, what a cracker end to the season.
On Thursday night DeMinaur sent a message to the rest of the competition, winning against the top team to move into second spot.
This would be short-lived with Djokovic putting in a solid effort to regain second spot.
Nadal put in a strong performance to secure their spot in the finals series.
Both semi finals will be played on the evening of Thursday 23 March, with Stosur playing Djokovic.
The winner will book a safe spot in the grand final and the loser given another chance to have a crack at a premiership. Second semi final will be DeMinaur playing Nadal.
Djokovic 7 sets 64 games defeated Federer 5 sets 42 games
McDonalds Best player Mia Schlink
Nadal 8 sets 55 games defeated Alcott 4 set 49 games
McDonalds Best Player Finn Freeman
De Minaur 10 sets 67 games defeated Stosur 2 sets 43 games
McDonalds Best Player Jack Berryman
Men's Monday Night
Some major upsets were experienced in the first final. Top team Betta Home Living and second placed team GPK Accountants both got knocked out.
This means newcomers to the competition, Eyre Trading, will play The Fresh Fish Place to see who will be crowned season premiers.
Shepperd Building has won through to the bottom half grand final due to forfeit. With the other two teams drawing coordinators will determine who will be in the playoff.
Eyre Trading 5 sets 34 games defeated Betta Home Living 1 set 24 games
Best Player Dustin Treasure
The Fresh Fish Place 4 sets 29 games defeated GPK Accountants 2 sets 25 games
Best Player Matt Keatley
Eyre Eye Centre 3 sets 27 games drew with EP Seafoods 3 sets 27 games
Best Player Phil Clem
