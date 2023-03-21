Port Lincoln Times
Home/News/Latest News

Port Lincoln tennis finals season approaches

Updated March 21 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Bypass makes a backhand. Picture by Jack Davies.

Port Lincoln Tennis Association had a big week on the courts with competition drawing close to the big finale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Port Lincoln news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.