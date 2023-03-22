Start your rewarding career with DCP now Advertising Feature

For more information about the roles available at DCP in Port Lincoln, visit career.childprotection.sa.gov.au. Picture supplied.

The Port Lincoln Office of the Department for Child Protection (DCP) is looking for locals to join the team and make a difference in the lives of children and young people in the region. Ongoing, full-time positions are available in a diverse range of career pathways, including areas such as social work and case management, as well as positions for Aboriginal Family Practitioners.

DCP Far North Far West Regional Director, Lucy Wade, said the roles are rewarding, flexible, and provide the opportunity to work as part of a multi-disciplinary team and undertake learning and development programs.

"Key attributes for these roles include being passionate about making a difference for children, being motivated, organised and having good communication skills. The qualifications needed vary, and while some positions require a degree-level qualification in social work or a similar related degree, others have scope to gain the necessary training and qualifications on-the-job," she said.

Josie, a proud Wirangu woman, has spent the past two years working as an Aboriginal Family Practitioner with DCP in Port Lincoln.

"Living in our community and being a local, I am able to help the children and young people I work with to make positive changes in their lives," she said.



"I work with families and carers too, and advocate on behalf of them - it's very rewarding. I'm also working hard to build general partnerships with Aboriginal stakeholders, to celebrate Aboriginal cultures, and to take a more holistic approach to supporting Aboriginal families. It's always evolving."

Josie started her career in Port Lincoln in 2003, working in the anti-poverty and community services space under previous government models of support. She has recently started a new role as the Principal Aboriginal Consultant.

"There is so much scope to progress your career at DCP. The Port Lincoln office is culturally safe and very supportive of Aboriginal workers. I'm living proof of that," she said.

For Darian, a placement at DCP's Port Lincoln office as part of her UniSA Social Work degree in August 2022 resulted in a full-time position.

"My role is all about supporting children and young people to achieve their best possible outcomes," she said.

"You get to know a child and their story, and help them grow. Seeing them thriving, and knowing that you've played a small part in the puzzle, of supporting them, it's an amazing feeling."

While acknowledging the stressors of the role, Darian said Port Lincoln provides the perfect place to relax after hours.

"I encourage others, especially those thinking about social work, to consider child protection. It's just so important and rewarding, it shouldn't be overlooked."