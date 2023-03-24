Port Lincoln Times
Leap of faith: Council finds extra cash for Port Lincoln jetty overhaul

TT
By Tristan Tobin
Updated March 24 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
The nine children of the O'Donoghue extended family enjoyed the jetty and swimming enclosure on March 21. Picture by Tristan Tobin.

Refurbishments to Port Lincoln's iconic town jetty will go further than previously anticipated, after council voted to redirect additional funds towards works due to start in May.

