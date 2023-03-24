Refurbishments to Port Lincoln's iconic town jetty will go further than previously anticipated, after council voted to redirect additional funds towards works due to start in May.
Council voted in its March meeting to repurpose about $800,000 in unexpected savings from other parts of the foreshore redevelopment project to renew the jetty out to bent 36 of 40.
Users can expect new piles, decking and handrails when the work is complete in October. The renewal would give the jetty an extra thirty year service life and reinstate the deck load so tourist vessels could moor.
Bent 36 is the point where the jetty narrows again at its ocean end. Council had previously allocated $2.1 million to the jetty redevelopment, but had been informed by engineers this would only refurbish the jetty out to bent 29, a point before the end of the swimming enclosure.
Residents and visitors enjoying the jetty on March 21 expressed general approval of plans to extend the refurbishment works as far as possible. All said extra money should be found to overhaul the entire jetty.
"We love the jetty. Our connection to it goes back generations," Carl O'Donoghue said, a former Lincoln local who was enjoying the landmark with extended family while visiting town for his mother's birthday.
"I'm ok with stopping a little bit short... I think it's long been in need of an upgrade. If I look at the piles and the cross bracing, I can see some of them are no longer connected."
"I think they can crowdfund the rest of the money needed. If they really wanted to."
The additional $800,000 council voted to direct towards the jetty is enough to fund refurbishment out to bent 36, but falls about $350,000 short of the 3.1 million (exc GST) required to fix the jetty entirely out to bent 40.
Council members in the chamber expressed interest in looking at community funding to meet the $350,000 shortfall in capital, with some saying the jetty was an "iconic part of our city" and should receive full investment.
The renewal works to the jetty would "reduce the ongoing maintenance, and potentially provide some future services out there," life a coffee stand or similar, mayor Diana Mislov said.
"The jetty has significant prominence... including the swimming enclosure," for locals and tourists, she said.
Anyone interested in donating money to fund the final part of the jetty renewal should "please get in touch with council," Ms Mislov said.
Under the current plan to refurbish to bent 36, or as far as possible, the unfixed part of the jetty would be signed as 'pedestrian only', and would eventually be fenced off when it became unsafe for public access.
Previous considerations to shorten or thin out parts of the jetty to reduce refurbishment costs had been ruled out after engineers deemed it would not save much money to do so.
The new part of the jetty would be significant improved, council CEO Matthew Morgan told the chamber.
"For users who are walking along the top of the jetty, it will all be new planks, new railing, it will look and feel like a new jetty from the start up until the area we renew through too," Mr Morgan said.
Refurbishment works were likely to start in May and proceed through to October, "all things going well," Mr Morgan told council, relaying assurances he had received from Tonkin and Maritime Constructions. The swimming enclosure would also be unavailable during that time.
The approximate $800,000 set to be reallocated to the jetty would come after council received lower than expected costings on other parts of the $7.28 million foreshore redevelopment plan. The plan is 50 per cent funded by the state government.
"Based on tender prices submitted for the Jetty Toilet Refurbishment as well as the Foreshore Plaza and Activity Zone there are anticipated savings of over $800,000 for the overall Foreshore Project," council documents stated.
The foreshore redevelopment plan had five main elements, including the jetty. These were:
Mr O'Donoghue, who had taken his extended family including nine kids down the jetty for a swim on March 21, said the jetty was significant enough that the community was likely to chip in to refurbish it entirely.
"If you put the call out on crowdfunding, state or national, people would answer the call from Port Lincoln, and I'd probably be one of them," he said.
Council documents show civic leaders are considering some sort of community funding approach, such as sponsoring one of 775 deck planks.
Mr O'Donoghue said the refurbishment works should not compromise the jetty's history and character.
"I'd also like to see some the heritage kept. I wouldn't want a complete replacement of everything. I'd like to see if they could restore parts, so they kept that heritage," he said.
