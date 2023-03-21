Hit-and-miss for whiting fishers

Offshore there is still plenty of tuna out at the cabbage patch, low rocks and around Williams as well as the odd samson and kingfish. Nannygai, school sharks and the odd morwong have been caught on the offshore reefs around Williams and further beyond. Tuna have been in good numbers out behind Boston Island with fish up to 30kg reported. Drifting down pilchards has been the best method once you find the fish.

