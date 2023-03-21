Hit-and-miss for whiting fishers

West Coast
No reports from up Fowlers Bay or far West Coast this week. There should still be the usual catches of tommies and a few squid, as well as shark off the beach and jetty during the night.
Coffin Bay
Inside the bay whiting are in good numbers with people bagging out. There has been some good-sized fish to 38cm mixed in with the smaller ones. Anglers have even been doing well on soft plastics for whiting. Gulp worms and a small jig head to suit has been doing the damage.
Out from Farm Beach the whiting fishing is still good with most boaties getting a good feed. Some good reports have come from around Seasick Bay and Smooth Pool for whiting. The fence line and out from beach in the deeper white holes have been quite productive as well.
Offshore the fishing has been hit-and-miss. There is still plenty of tuna out near the offshore islands around greenly, rocky and the hummocks. Kingfish and samson fish have been hard to find, with reports of small kingfish being landed only. Nannygai are still getting caught on the offshore reefs and lumps around Krause, Sir Isaacs, and Reef Head.
Port Lincoln
In the bay whiting are still hit-and-miss for land-based fishers. Axel Stenross has been producing some good whiting in the afternoon off the rock wall and so has Snooks Landing. Prawns and cockles have been the best bait of choice.
Proper Bay has been producing a few whiting but they are hard to find. The crabs are still in good numbers in the Proper and along the national park. Picking the days with some decent tides generally produce better results. Squid have started to slow down but most anglers are still managing a few. The North Shore, Boston Point and Kangaroo Reef have been the most productive.
Down the passage, whiting have been a bit slow some days. Thistle has had some good reports of fish up to 48cm and Taylors also.
Offshore there is still plenty of tuna out at the cabbage patch, low rocks and around Williams as well as the odd samson and kingfish. Nannygai, school sharks and the odd morwong have been caught on the offshore reefs around Williams and further beyond. Tuna have been in good numbers out behind Boston Island with fish up to 30kg reported. Drifting down pilchards has been the best method once you find the fish.
Tumby Bay
In the bay the whiting fishing has been hit-and-miss. Some good size fish have been landed along Ski Beach and around the island. Squid have been in good numbers on most reefs in the area. Late afternoon has been the best time to target them. Garfish have also been a popular target lately with plenty around. Back Beach, Second Creek, Red Rocks have had good reports of garfish being landed.
Port Neill
Lure fisherman have been doing well along the coast targeting yellowfin. Fish up to 41 cm have been landed using surface lures. Whiting have been in good number and decent size for boat fishers out from Port Neill along the golf course and further down the coast. Land based, off the jetty squid are being caught early in the mornings and late afternoon. Some good size garfish off the end in the afternoons also.
